Luxury Portfolio International® Enters New Markets and Expands Global Footprint by Welcoming 12 Top Brokerages

From Singapore to Spain, a cadre of the world's leading high-end residential real estate firms have joined the revered network

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the exclusive prime property network comprising more than 200 of the world's premier independent residential real estate brokerages, continues its rapid growth in the first half of 2022.

President Mickey Alam Khan announced today that 12 new Members have joined the enterprise, two of which represent LPI's foray into new markets: Singapore and the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda.

The full list of new Members includes:

These entities boast impressive standings in their respective markets, representing Luxury Portfolio International®'s unmatched global strength. All 12 are located within some of the wealthiest and most sought-after destinations for property purchases.

"Being invited to join Luxury Portfolio International® not only gives these brokerages a competitive edge in their respective marketplaces, but elevates their global prominence," said Alam Khan. "They are now working alongside the most respected entities in the world, sharing best practices and strategies and building business in the affluent market. We are honored to welcome these new Members to the LPI family, whose qualities and commitments to excellence mirror our own, and we look forward to bringing new buyers from around the world to their unique markets. These new brokers reinforce our global approach to luxury real estate, and we can't wait to share more information about additional international Members we will be bringing aboard soon."

For more on these brokerages, visit their individual pages on the Luxury Portfolio Brokers tab on the Luxury Portfolio International® website.

