Luxury Portfolio International® Unveils Bold, Biannual Issue of Eponymous Magazine Under Direction of New Editorial Team

Newly appointed Publisher, Jennifer Woodring, and Managing Editor, Lisa Klein Powers, have taken the helm of the lauded lifestyle publication, which is now available on newsstands worldwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhilarating compendium of must-see destinations, exquisite treasures, and statement-making designs punctuates the latest issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine, the iconic, biannual publication produced by Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) -- the exclusive prime property network comprising more than 250 of the world's premier independent residential real estate brokerages.

On newsstands today -- and also available digitally via LuxuryPortfolio.com -- the freshly revealed edition was overseen by Publisher Jennifer Woodring and Managing Editor Lisa Klein Powers. Both Woodring and Klein Powers were promoted to their current roles following years of work with Luxury Portfolio magazine. Under their direction, featured stories in "Volume 13, Issue 2" include an extremely rare look into one of the world's most intriguing private islands, Mustique, what's triggering a resurgence in maximalist design, and an in-depth tour of an enchanting, turn-of-the-20th-century Art Nouveau greenhouse in Lake Como, presented by LPI member Property At Lake Como. From fine arts to pop culture, the magazine puts a spectacular spotlight on some of life's greatest joys and bucket list-worthy experiences.

"Joie de vivre, the French art of a spirited, almost purposeful, zest for life was the muse for the latest edition of Luxury Portfolio," said Klein Powers, who was a senior staff writer for the magazine before being named to the top spot. "This is something easy to lose sight of in our fast-paced world, but with each feature and breathtaking property in this issue, we celebrate the most important luxury of all in life – enjoying it."

In an added nod to timeless designs and synergetic works of art -- pillars of Luxury Portfolio International's foundation and mainstays of the prime properties it showcases worldwide -- the publication's sublime cover features a stunning interior by Raymon Boozer of New York-based Apartment 48 Interior Design, complete with artwork by Andy Dixon.

"We are thrilled to present the newest issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine," said Woodring, who is also the Vice President of Luxury Portfolio International®. "It is a testament to our unwavering commitment at Luxury Portfolio International to celebrate extraordinary real estate and the world of luxury. At the core of luxury are exceptional experiences, and this issue beautifully captures the essence of indulging in the joie de vivre lifestyle."

Additional articles and exposés include a vibrant, multi-page spread about Jaipur's deep-rooted block printing traditions, as well as a conversation between Klein Powers and expert gem masters and jewelers from Graff, 1stDibs, and Milan-based Pomellato, who delve into the historical and cultural significance of precious stones. Interviews with French interior designer Stéphanie Coutas and Melbourne, Australia-based lighting designer Christopher Boots provide brilliant insights into the history of chandeliers and their significance today within some of the world's greatest interior designs. Swoon-worthy real estate is also explored throughout the magazine -- from a striking, architectural masterpiece in Muskoka, Canada, the "Bridgehouse," (presented by LPI member Bosley Real Estate), to a Napa Valley, Calif. Tuscan-style, custom-built retreat with a working vineyard (presented by member Vanguard Properties).

Luxury Portfolio has a readership of more than 200,000 high-net-worth individuals globally. It is distributed at Barnes & Noble and newsstands across the U.S. and Canada, shipped to top LPI member clients in more than 70 countries, and available in top FBOs in over 30 markets around the U.S. as well as international airport lounges.

In addition to accessing the digital edition at luxuryportfolio.com/magazine, requests for print copies can also be submitted through the site.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world's premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe. It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. Last year, network members participated in over 1.2 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

