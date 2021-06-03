Luxury Portfolio International® Unveils Quiz on Second Home Markets alongside a Newly Designed Website

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of a freshly re-designed luxuryportfolio.com, Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI) is welcoming its visitors with an exclusive quiz that identifies top second home locations based on vacation and home preferences.

The quiz itself is a symbol of the content richness to be expected of the revamped website, which features the latest research reports, including the newly released "International Luxury Buyer Trends and Demand," a library of Luxury Portfolio digital magazines, the video series "Connected Conversations" and a reinvigorated blog, showcasing daily articles within four categories – Design, Travel, Lifestyle and Real Estate.

For over a decade, LPI has been a hub of top-tier listings compiled from over 200 of the highest performing brokerages globally. The updated site improves this navigation with enhanced search capabilities that allow users to filter by architectural style, neighborhood, as displayed in a newly added geo-map, and home specialty, with options that include waterfront homes, substantial acreage, under construction and more.

Upon searching, visitors click off to detail-oriented listing pages, complete with an instant gallery of page-filling images, the home's most important features and a snapshot of the surrounding neighborhood.

The new website furthermore reflects the network's ongoing growth, punctuated by the rollout of a multitude of new initiatives under the direction of President Mickey Alam Khan.

"Luxury Portfolio International has long been a leader in the luxury real estate sphere," says Alam Khan, "During the past few months, we have reinforced this notion through the refresh of our assets, across the board, and our new, state-of-the-art website, complete with compelling content and attractive listings."

Content is available in six, seamlessly translated languages and an extensive list of currencies, furthering LPI's already exemplary global reach.

Visit luxuryportfolio.com to discover the latest LPI has to offer.

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI (luxuryportfolio.com) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Luxury Portfolio International

