Luxury Portfolio President Stephanie Anton accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Anton, President, Luxury Portfolio International®, has been selected for Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry.

Anton was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Stephanie into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As a member of the Council, Anton has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and be able to bring her learnings to members of Luxury Portfolio International. Anton will also be invited to share her expert insights on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am honored to be chosen to serve on the Forbes Real Estate Council. This membership will represent an additional venue to share insights on luxury real estate marketing and research and provide information regarding emerging trends in the luxury market," said Anton.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT LUXURY PORTFOLIO INTERNATIONAL® (LPI)

LPI ( luxuryportfolio.com ) is the luxury marketing division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, the largest global network of premier locally branded firms dominated by many of the world's most powerful, independent luxury brands. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually. Well Connected.™

