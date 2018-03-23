Luxury Prosecco Brand Altaneve Delivers Premium Sparkling Wine And Investment Opportunity

NEW YORK, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by David Noto, Altaneve specializes in micro-production sparkling wines, Prosecco and Sparkling Rosé, that are all natural, sustainable and vegan with low sulfites and low sugar that guarantee no headache or hangover.

Altaneve brand logo plus prosecco product.

Exclusively produced in the foothills of the Dolomite Mountains in northeastern Italy, Altaneve wines are unique, even the brand's name, "Altaneve" (translates to "high snow" in Italian), respectfully pays homage to the snow-capped mountains that can be seen above their vineyards in their town of Valdobbiadene. These vineyards have a uniquely temperate microclimate that lends its unparalleled character to the grapes that make Altaneve wine remarkable.

Accolades for Altaneve have ranged from the Wall Street Journal who in reviewing the exclusive Altaneve Z prosecco questioned, "Is this the best prosecco in the World?"i whilst online publication liquor.com described it as "the best tasting prosecco"ii. CNN Money, whilst reviewing Altaneve prosecco made the point that at its best prosecco, "may even start commanding the same respect as a chilled bottle of Veuve Cliquot"iii.

Looking at the market for prosecco Forbes Magazine identified US wine sales as being valued at $62bn in 2016 with a 35% growth in wine consumption over the previous ten-year period and 88% growth in sparkling wine consumption in America. Against this backdrop Impact Databank identified the prosecco segment as having seen explosive (1,100%) growth between 2006 and 2016.

Altaneve sees a market niche for its product which is backed up by Beverage Industry research. Bevindustry.com has identified the average retail price of a bottle of champagne as being $45 with prosecco being under $12. For Altaneve, this creates a premium market niche which is not yet fully exploited by any brand and into which the Altaneve price point of $30 is potentially highly attractive from the perspective of building a substantial market position on the basis of its quality and emergent product reputation.

Against this backdrop Altaneve has recently launched a crowd funding campaign to grow their company – funds will enable expansion of production from around 4,000 cases in 2018 to some 65,000 by 2020.

More details of Altaneve prosecco can be found at www.altaneve.com. Details of the Altaneve campaign are available online at republic.co/altaneve.

