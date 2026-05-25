Luxury Real Estate Advisor María Velázquez Emerges as a Trusted U.S. Entry Hub for International Buyers Seeking to Establish a Base in America

Beyond property acquisition, María Velázquez coordinates banking, immigration, compliance, tax advisory, relocation logistics, and school placement for international clients entering the U.S. market.

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising numbers of affluent international buyers seek a strategic foothold in the United States amid growing global uncertainty, luxury real estate advisor María Velázquez is gaining recognition for offering something increasingly rare in the high-end property market: a fully integrated gateway into American life.

María Velázquez

With more than $2 billion in career sales and nearly two decades of experience in New York and South Florida luxury real estate, Velázquez has built an advisory platform serving wealthy foreign nationals seeking not simply to purchase U.S. property, but to establish a secure long-term base for their families, businesses, and assets.

Unlike traditional luxury brokers focused primarily on transactions, Velázquez coordinates a network of trusted U.S. immigration attorneys, accountants, bankers, compliance specialists, wealth advisors, school consultants, property managers, and relocation professionals.

"For many international clients, buying property is only the beginning," says Velázquez. "They are moving capital internationally, navigating U.S. banking systems, handling compliance requirements, planning educational opportunities for their children, and creating long-term flexibility for their families. They need one trusted point of coordination."

Through The Velázquez Team, clients receive support with luxury property acquisition and rentals, banking relationships and account opening, compliance and KYC coordination, immigration referrals, tax and accounting guidance, ownership structuring, relocation logistics, elite school selection, property management, and long-term investment coordination.

Originally from Colombia, Velázquez identified early in her New York career that many wealthy foreign buyers felt underserved by traditional brokerage models unfamiliar with the realities of international relocation and cross-border wealth movement.

Today, her clients include entrepreneurs, investors, executives, entertainment industry figures, and multi-generational families from around the world seeking access to New York and Florida real estate markets.

"In uncertain times, people seek stability, security, and trusted relationships," says Velázquez. "That is what we provide: seamless entry into American financial, educational, legal, and real estate systems, offering flexibility."

The Velázquez Team provides integrated real estate, relocation, and strategic advisory coordination for international clients entering the U.S. market.

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SOURCE María Velázquez