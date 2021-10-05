Luxury Real Estate Agent Mia Trudeau Joins Williams & Williams' Celebrity Brokerage, The Beverly Hills Estates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerhouse female within the Los Angeles real estate industry, Mia Trudeau, has announced she will be leaving Hilton & Hyland to join The Beverly Hills Estates, Rayni and Branden Williams' newly formed real estate brokerage and private club situated on the Sunset Strip. For nearly two decades, Mia Trudeau has made a name for herself as a top-producing luxury agent working with celebrity clients including selling country singer Kenny Rogers' Liongate Estate in Bel Air for $46.25 million.

Mia Trudeau

"I am incredibly grateful for all of the support I received from Hilton & Hyland," Mia says. "I look forward to continuing the next chapter of my career at The Beverly Hills Estates."

Mia will focus on selling pedigreed estates throughout Los Angeles. Her presence at The Beverly Hills Estates will help further solidify The Beverly Hills Estates as a leader in luxury real estate.

"We are ecstatic that Mia is joining our team and confident that her deep knowledge of the Los Angeles market and design will be an invaluable asset to our Beverly Hills Estates family," Rayni Williams says. "We look forward to forming an incredible collaboration with Mia and working together to continue to sell incredible properties in Los Angeles and beyond."

In addition to selling luxury estates, Mia will continue overseeing Plank & Stone, an architectural surfaces retail store and design house she opened in 2018.The showroom serves as a one-stop shop where builders, designers, developers, remodelers, and homeowners can gather to design projects with an expert designer's assistance throughout the entire process.

"For many design projects, the hardest part is knowing where to start," Mia says. "Plank & Stone takes the guesswork out of that process by allowing clients to easily envision what the finished product would look like. This ensures that clients' new homes live up to their expectations from the very beginning."

After working at Hilton & Hyland for more than a decade and selling over $8.6 billion in real estate, Branden and Rayni officially formed The Beverly Hills Estates in November 2020 and opened doors in April 2021. They have since added over 35 agents to their growing company.

"We've always been entrepreneurs at heart, and we look forward to continuing to build one of the top real estate brokerages in the city," Branden says.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

THE BEVERLY HILLS ESTATES is a hybrid brokerage meets private members club where top producing agents gather to network, learn, and sell the most iconic properties in the world with architects, interior designers and anything lifestyle-centric. The world-famous Sunset Strip is the home for their flagship location. Lifestyle affiliates and real estate agents can apply for membership that includes a co-working office space, a company car, plush cabanas, members perks program through luxury partnerships, and masterclass programming hosted every month.

About Mia Trudeau

Mia Trudeau was a top producing Realtor at Hilton & Hyland, in Beverly Hills. Mia has represented a variety of clients in all phases of residential real estate transactions. Since 2002, her sales experience in and around Los Angeles, she has earned a well deserved reputation as a tireless worker, fierce negotiator and empathetic representative of all her clients, whether they be high net worth individuals and celebrities, or first time home buyers. Mia Trudeau takes pride in representing truly unique and prestigious properties, whether they are condos, grand estates or Spanish bungalows.

Her synergy with Williams & Williams was every present in the multitude of high-end deals they have closed together over the years. Notably 2911 Antelo View in Bel-Air, which just sold for $19 million.

SOURCE The Beverly Hills Estates