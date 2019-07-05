Luxury Real Estate Company Partners with Evolution Virtual to Bring the Possibilities of Pumpkin Key to Life

KEY LARGO, Fla., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty has always prided itself on the unique and luxury properties showcased in its listing portfolio. In keeping with the Sotheby's International Realty® brand, the voice of luxury real estate, Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty is partnering with Evolution Virtual, a state of the art interactive technology company leading in visualization tools for marketing real estate, to take its premier private island listing, Pumpkin Key, to the next level.

Private with Bespoke Amenities. Rendering of potential development of 12 one acre Bayfront lots. Welcome to Pumpkin Key a 26 acre private island located off of Key Largo with access to Ocean Reef Club.

Pumpkin Key is a 26- acre private island in Card Sound Bay that is only a 10-minute helicopter ride from Miami and is one of Ocean Reef Club's finest and most prestigious properties. "I challenged my team to look into creative ways to showcase our luxury properties in 2019 beginning with Pumpkin Key," said Russell Post, broker for Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty. "Through research, we found that the new affluent consumer wanted a more immersive experience, with a strong focus on technology, when looking for real estate. Our partnership with Evolution Virtual for the relaunch of Pumpkin Key addresses this demand and further showcases the exceptional qualities of this island for prospective buyers."

Through the partnership, Evolution Virtual was able to take the unique private island and bring its story to life. The island is self-sufficient with underwater utilities and fiber optics. Situated on the island is a lovely single-family home, two caretaker cottages, a dockmaster office and apartment, and a marina large enough to house a mega yacht. It also has all development entitlements in place for the 12 one-acre bayfront lots. Amazing on its own, Pumpkin Key also has a shore property at Ocean Reef called, Harbor House, that is adjacent to a vacant lot with golf course and private marina views. All of the properties have access to the world-class medical care, dining, shopping and leisure activities of Ocean Reef Club.

To experience Pumpkin Key visit www.pumpkinkeyisland.com. Qualified buyers and agents may request private tours of the island by calling Ocean Reef Club Sotheby's International Realty at 305.367.2027 or email Russell.Post@sothebysrealty.com.

