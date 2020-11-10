Luxury Real Estate Developer NRIA Debuts South Florida Oceanside Condos

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRIA , a leading developer in luxury real estate, today announced the launch of their newest luxury residential community, Gulf Stream Views , located in South Florida between Palm Beach and Delray Beach. The development boasts 14 state-of-the-art luxury condominium townhomes, each with oceanside views and direct beach access.

NRIA

Starting at $1,895,000, the complex has already sold over one-third of the units on a pre-construction basis and continues to receive tremendous traction. Each oceanfront property offers a contemporary three-story design, private auto court, walled and private tropical garden with outdoor kitchen, grill and plunge pool, open plan living with 10-foot ceilings, four bedrooms and more. The development is only minutes away from the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment of downtown Delray Beach.

"Our team is thrilled to be contributing to the real estate market in South Florida during a time of unprecedented growth," said Glenn La Mattina, Senior VP of Operations at NRIA. "With reports showing Palm Beach County's dramatic increase in contracts for single-family homes since the pandemic, the availability of Gulf Stream Views properties will cater to this high demand."

The striking modern architecture of Gulf Stream Views consists of elegant materials, geometric accents and the unmistakable design cues of award-winning South Florida architect Richard Hones. The open floor plans capitalize on stunning ocean views.

Gulf Stream Views is from the portfolio of luxury homes developed by Gulf Stream Views Capital, LLC and marketed by NR Living Platinum, both part of the National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) family of companies. With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NR Living Platinum has earned its reputation as one of the leading luxury home developers in the nation.

Each unit at Gulf Stream Views has four bedrooms and 4.1 bathrooms in a spacious total floor area of 4,611 square feet. To learn more about Gulf Stream Views or to schedule a preview, visit www.gulfstreamviews.com .

For more information about NRIA or their luxury home division, NR Living, visit www.nria.net .

About NRIA

Founded in 2006, NRIA has grown to be one of the nation's leading specialists in institutional-caliber private real estate investment management with over $1.25B AUM, focusing on luxury townhome, condominium and multifamily acquisition and developing in many supply constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets along the east coast.

Media Contact:

Alex Domecq

929-354-6055

[email protected]

SOURCE NRIA

