Luxury Recreational Watercraft Redefines Adventure: District Exotic Jetcars Set to Debut in DC and Virginia Summer 2024**

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an unparalleled fusion of luxury and adventure as District Exotic Jetcars, a groundbreaking venture in the world of recreational watercraft, gears up for its highly anticipated launch in the DC and Virginia markets this summer. Under the visionary leadership of entrepreneur Nakornsri Sintaisong, President, and CEO, District Exotic Jetcars is poised to revolutionize the way enthusiasts engage with the open waters.

The brainchild of Nakornsri Sintaisong, District Exotic Jetcars epitomizes a commitment to innovation and empowerment. Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sintaisong sought solace in the serene waterfronts of Old Town and Belle Haven, where the tranquil sight of boats cruising the waves ignited a deep-seated curiosity. By joining the prestigious Freedom Boat Club, she not only honed her skills in captaining vessels but also unearthed the profound sense of liberation and empowerment that accompanies navigating the waters.

District Exotic Jetcars offers a luxurious and adventurous experience, empowering individuals to explore and discover.

Driven by her passion for adventure, Sintaisong delved into the realm of high-speed driving, earning membership in the exclusive social club, FastLane Drive. Behind the wheel of her first supercar, a striking pink creation affectionately named Supreme Goddess, Sintaisong found herself immersed in the adrenaline-fueled world of luxury sports cars.

Inspired by the exhilaration and sense of liberation, she envisioned a venture that would afford others the opportunity to experience a similar thrill. Enter District Exotic Jetcars - an innovative amalgamation of luxury supercars and high-performance watercraft. With a meticulously curated fleet of six jetcars, each christened with the name of a Greek goddess such as Aphrodite, Selene, and Venus, District Exotic Jetcars promises an unparalleled aquatic experience. From the sleek design to the state-of-the-art technology, every aspect has been carefully crafted to offer enthusiasts a taste of opulence and adventure like never before.

"I wanted to create something that would evoke the same sense of empowerment and exhilaration that I experienced driving my own supercar," said Sintaisong. "District Exotic Jetcars embodies the fusion of luxury, adventure, and freedom, inviting individuals to embark on their own journey of discovery and empowerment." In addition to providing unforgettable recreational experiences, District Exotic Jetcars also serves as an authorized dealer, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to own their own piece of aquatic luxury. The company will showcase its fleet at prominent waterfront locations including National Harbor, Georgetown, and Alexandria Old Town, offering enthusiasts the chance to experience the thrill firsthand. Our watercraft includes 2 four-seaters and 4 two-seaters, making them perfect for date nights, family outings, birthdays, and unforgettable adventures with friends. Plus, enjoy stunning views of the cherry blossoms from the jetcars during the spring season.

The official launch of District Exotic Jetcars will take place at the picturesque Hampton Landing Marina in Woodbridge, Virginia. Nestled along the tranquil waters, Hampton Landing Marina provides the perfect backdrop for adventure-seekers to embark on their journey with District Exotic Jetcars. As a special treat, customers will have the opportunity to capture their unforgettable moments with drone footage provided by District Exotic Jetcars. "We are thrilled to bring this innovative venture to the DMV," says Sintaisong. "With District Exotic Jetcars, we aim to redefine the boundaries of luxury and adventure on the water, while also celebrating the spirit of empowerment and inclusivity." For more information and updates on District Exotic Jetcars, please visit Instagram:@District.Exotic.Jetcars

SOURCE District Exotic Jetcars