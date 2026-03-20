Luxury Redefined at Sea: The Debut of Four Seasons Yachts

Inspired by the romance of the nautical lifestyle, Four Seasons I is reimagining modern yachting by pairing the exclusivity and freedom of a private yacht with Four Seasons personalized service and experiences alongside an exceptional culinary vision, integrative wellness offerings, and curated art and design within an intentionally intimate, refined maritime setting. Residential-style suites, many featuring expansive terraces and private plunge pools, offer space and seclusion, while access to exclusive ports and yacht-only harbours establish a new benchmark for sea travel.

"Today's luxury traveller values time, trust, and authenticity above all," says Ben Trodd, CEO, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts. "With the confidence our guests place in Four Seasons comes an equally high expectation for excellence. At Four Seasons Yachts, we answer that call by combining our global standard for luxury hospitality with renowned maritime leadership, inviting our guests to explore the world from an entirely new vantage point."

The first voyage setting sail on March 20, 2026 is symbolically important, as it coincides with the 65th anniversary of Four Seasons and the opening of the company's first hotel on the first day of spring in 1961. This moment signals both a celebration of the brand's enduring legacy of excellence and the beginning of a new chapter, as Four Seasons extends its globally recognized hospitality from land and sky to sea. Honouring this important legacy, Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp and his wife Rosalie Sharp have been named Godparents of Four Seasons I, celebrating a longtime maritime tradition as a vessel embarks on its first journey.

"Four Seasons Yachts debuts on the same day that the very first Four Seasons hotel opened, 65 years ago, making this milestone even more meaningful as we celebrate the history of our company, while looking forward to the bright future ahead," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Four Seasons Yachts is a continuation of the pioneering ambition on which Four Seasons was built, and will reflect the same genuine care, service excellence, and exceptional moments we create for guests on land. We are proud to introduce a new expression of our brand at sea, opening an entirely new horizon for our guests."

The Exceptional Design of Four Seasons I

Spanning 207 metres (679 feet), Four Seasons I has been conceived as a residential-inspired vessel that elevates the yachting experience. The design subtly references the golden age of yachting, drawing inspiration from the legendary superyacht Christina O, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens. Meticulously designed with just 95 expansive suites, all featuring generous indoor-outdoor living, no interior cabins, and supported by a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio, the Yacht enables a level of personalization and comfort rarely experienced in a seaborne setting. Visionary design by Tillberg Design of Sweden, social spaces by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, creative direction from Prosper Assouline, and build by Fincantieri establish a new standard for vessel design. Together, these elements place Four Seasons Yachts in a category of one.

The vessel prioritizes light-filled, open spaces where the surrounding environment remains the focal point. Floor-to-ceiling windows, generous terraces, and thoughtfully integrated outdoor elements blur the boundary between interior and the sea.

Among the Yacht's most exceptional accommodations, the nearly 10,000-square-foot (929-square-metre) Funnel Suite is positioned at the forward-facing prow, offering sweeping panoramic views. At the opposite end, the nearly 8,000-square-foot (743-square-metre) Loft Suite features an expansive aft-facing terrace.

Culinary Excellence at Sea

Culinary artistry sets Four Seasons I apart as a gastronomic destination in its own right, with 11 distinct restaurants and lounges – from refined Mediterranean seafood to an intimate omakase experience – each with a steadfast commitment to craftsmanship and local and seasonal sourcing.

Serving as the centrepiece of the onboard offering, Sedna will introduce the signature Chef-in-Residence series, which welcomes a rotating roster of talent from Michelin-starred Four Seasons restaurants, including Christian Le Squer of Le Cinq at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris; Luca Piscazzi of Pelagos in Athens; Guillaume Galliot of Caprice in Hong Kong; Yoric Tièche of Le Cap in Cap-Ferrat; and Paolo Lavezzini of Il Palagio in Florence. These limited engagements introduce immersive tasting menus and singular dining journeys, transforming each meal into a celebration of place, craft, and culture. This sustained investment in culinary excellence represents an unprecedented commitment within the yachting space, positioning Four Seasons I not simply as a vessel with exceptional dining, but as a true epicurean platform at sea.

Culinary experiences extend beyond the restaurants and into a collection of thoughtfully conceived social spaces designed to shape the rhythm of each day on board. Among them, Horizon Bar and the refined Bar O serve as natural extensions of the Yacht's food and beverage program. Set against sweeping sea views, Horizon Bar features its own plunge pool and a striking open-air design, creating a relaxed setting for daytime gatherings. Bar O offers a more intimate, design-forward lounge dedicated to craft cocktails and rare spirits, inviting guests to linger over a nightcap in an elegant setting.

Wellness Experiences Guided by the Five Elements of Vitality

Wellness is woven throughout the Four Seasons Yachts experience and is anchored by L'Oceana Spa. Guided by the five elements of vitality and inspired by the restorative power of the sea, this sanctuary offers premium treatments and amenities, including a hammam and a thermal circuit complete with a sauna, aromatic steam, and cold therapies. Additional innovations and treatments available include cryotherapy, infrared therapy beds, hydrotherapy, and advanced recovery treatments designed to support restoration and longevity throughout the journey and beyond.

Programming draws on natural elements and global wellbeing traditions, offering guests a holistic approach to relaxation and renewal during each voyage, through experiences such as sunrise yoga and meditation on the Yacht's deck, private breathwork sessions, personalized fitness training, and guided mindfulness practices. The spa's dedicated reflection lounge offers a tranquil space for rest and contemplation, while tailored wellness menus and culinary offerings accommodate a wide range of dietary preferences and nutritional goals. Together, these offerings reflect a deeply considered vision of wellbeing at sea, aligning with the priorities of the Yacht's guests, for whom restoration, longevity, and intentional living are central to their experience.

Introducing the Transverse Marina

Dedicated Marina Days further enhance time at sea, taking pause for exploration of peaceful and remote waters. The Yacht's transverse marina – which opens across both sides of the vessel – transforms into a private retreat with direct sea access, water sports, and curated recreational programming. Features of this scale and design are exceptionally rare at sea, placing the Yacht among a select few globally to offer such direct, immersive access to the water.

Beyond time on board, each voyage is complemented by custom Shore and Sea Experiences, thoughtfully curated around the interests of each guest, couple, family, or group. Rather than pre-designed excursions, itineraries are tailored in advance by the dedicated Four Seasons Yachts Experiences team to reflect individual passions. Each voyage unfolds differently, offering activities that range from secluded coastal explorations and private cultural encounters to coveted dining reservations and bespoke adventures that bring each destination to life.

For its inaugural season, Mediterranean itineraries aboard Four Seasons I pair iconic ports with off-the-beaten-path coastal discoveries. Highlights include storied enclaves such as Saint-Tropez, sought-after destinations like Bodrum, and lesser-frequented harbours including Hydra and Montenegro, alongside sailings across the Greek Isles and Croatian coast. In its debut year, the Yacht will introduce 32 voyages across 52 sailings, exploring 130 distinct destinations in more than 30 countries and territories throughout the Mediterranean in summer and the Caribbean and Bahamas in winter. The inaugural season marks the beginning of a long-term global vision, with additional itineraries and vessels planned in the years ahead.

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About Four Seasons Yachts

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd., Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, and venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, paired with Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With an all-suite, residential style product, Four Seasons I, the first vessel in the Four Seasons Yachts fleet, sets a new standard for luxury at sea. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard. The second Four Seasons Yacht, Four Seasons II, will debut in 2027.

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SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts