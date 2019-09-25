Luxury Resort Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel Announces the Opening of Its New Restaurant TreeTops Overlooking St. Lucia's Pitons

ST. LUCIA, West Indies, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel in Soufriere St. Lucia, West Indies, announced today the official opening date of its new restaurant TreeTops. Beginning Thursday, October 31, 2019, Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel 's restaurant TreeTops will open its doors Thursday through Sunday evenings to dinner patrons with two seatings at 6:00pm and 7:30pm.

Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel - a romantic getaway in St. Lucia Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel's restaurant TreeTops with delicious cuisine served with a spectacular view. Chef Jeffrey "Chefrey" Stella and the staff of Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel developing the TreeTops Restaurant menu.

The menu of the new restaurant TreeTops was crafted by Executive Chef Jeffrey "Cheffrey" Stella who studied in New York City at Del Posto in the Batali & Bastionich Group and then travelled west working with Waters Fine Food and Catering, San Diego's premier caterer and now is private chef to celebrities in their Hollywood homes. The staff at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel recently underwent an intensive training segment with Cheffrey to execute the menu which combines both traditional local and American fare.

Cheffrey noted, "From the first moment I came to St. Lucia I was drawn to the flavors and colors of the spices on the island. Drawing from this wealth, I was able to help Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel's restaurant TreeTops craft a menu of delicious meals and teach the staff to prepare them for an extraordinary dining experience."

"Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel, has always strived to deliver a unique one of a kind experience to our guests, with the expansion of this restaurant TreeTops, we're able to offer local visitors an opportunity to have an chic romantic dining experience while taking in our spectacular view of the Pitons and Caribbean," stated Alisa Coleman, proprietor of Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel. She continued, "Cheffrey's experience made him the perfect candidate to re-envision our menu and work with our team to cultivate some of their tried and true local family recipes into our new menu."

Now available to hotel and local guests, the new menu includes specials each evening like Lionfish prepared Francese style on Sundays and a full Caribbean Buffet on Friday evenings. Guests not staying at the hotel can make reservations at TreeTops (which are required) on the dining page at Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel's website which includes a download of the menu through the following link: http://bit.ly/cailleblancvilla_dining

About Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel:

Owen Coleman, a world-class New York designer, discovered St. Lucia twenty-five years ago on a holiday with his family, when they stayed at a well-known beach resort near the village of Soufriere. It was only by chance that they drove past a small white stucco villa that his wife had considered renting. The owner of Caille Blanc Villa happened to be home and invited The Colemans to come in. When the family stepped out on the cliff side of the charming two-bedroom villa, they gasped, "Oh, my God!" In the years since, Mr. Coleman, transformed the private residence into a luxury hotel by adding a 65-foot infinity pool and waterfall facing the majestic Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. With only six suites, each individually appointed with treasures from around the world, en-suite bathrooms, hand carved four poster beds with Safari style nets, air conditioning, and more, guest privacy is assured. Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel operates year round and is managed by The Coleman Family. It is available for individual suite rentals as well as weddings and events. For reservations go to our website: www.cailleblancvilla.com

For press inquiries contact:

Alisa Coleman, proprietor

223637@email4pr.com

917-512-3375

SOURCE Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel