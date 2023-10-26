Luxury Resort Residential Apes Hill Barbados Garners Four Category Wins at World Golf Awards

Apes Hill Barbados

Burgeoning enclave recognized for sustainability best practices, real estate development excellence

ST. JAMES, Barbados, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apes Hill Barbados shined at the World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi, with the Caribbean resort-residential community winning four categories, including 'World's Best Golf Real Estate Venue', 'World's Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility', and World's Best new golf course in both Barbados and the Caribbean.

Apes Hill Barbados is a multi-generational resort residential community with a range of experiences for all ages. Covering all the family, membership is so much more than simply golf - it’s about a lifestyle, community, nature and relaxation too.

The 10th World Golf Awards was hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Yas Links Abu Dhabi. The ceremony, which rewards excellence in the golf tourism market, brought together industry leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

"We are deeply pleased to see our sustainability work recognized, while our relatively new real estate offering being named the 'best in golf' so early into the project confirms the unique, special community we're building," said Sunil Chatrani, Executive Chairman, Apes Hill Barbados. "We set out to create one of the best experiences in golf. Recognition as the best course in both Barbados and the Caribbean, means a great deal as we strive to establish one of the region's leading destinations."

At 1000ft above sea level, Apes Hill Barbados is the most elevated golf resort and community in Barbados, spanning 475 acres made up of lush tropical vegetation, indigenous gullies and rare panoramic ocean views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Set within the undulating topography of the Central Highlands, and hugging the geologically unique Scotland District, it is home to an 18-hole, par-72 Championship golf course which is complemented by state-of-the-art golf amenities featuring the latest technology, a short course under development, and a 19th hole.

With its laid back, luxury lifestyle, sustainability lives at its core and permeates through the entire resort and community. The stunning collection of residences, which blend seamlessly with the environment, highlight that nature, innovation and technology reign supreme across the lush landscape.

Sleek and modern residences can be found ranging from three-bedroom courtyard villas to four-bedroom hilltop residences and golf course homes featuring a bespoke design service. It is a place of prestige without pretense, set in one of the most unique high points to be found. Apes Hill Barbados delivers an unmatched adventure for the entire family and is a natural setting for an ultra-luxurious golf resort and community.

Media Contact: Dan Shepherd, [email protected]

SOURCE Apes Hill Barbados

