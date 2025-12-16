Luxury Retail Titan Geoffroy van Raemdonck Joins Verneek as Strategic Advisor and Investor

Pioneering Leader Brings Global Luxury & Retail Transformation Expertise to Turbocharge Verneek's AI-Native Operating Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verneek, the deeptech enterprise AI company reimagining consumer retail operations, today announced that Geoffroy van Raemdonck, former Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group, is officially joining Verneek as an advisory board member and a strategic investor as part of a long-term partnership. A widely respected leader known for shaping and accelerating the transformation of some of the world's most recognizable brands across the full spectrum of global premium, luxury, and multi-brand retail, van Raemdonck steps into Verneek as the company accelerates its growth in redefining end-to-end retail operations and customer experiences. Through its AI-Native operating platform, Verneek autonomously transforms enterprise data into vertically integrated custom solutions to synergistically support all front- and back-office retail functions. Van Raemdonck joins at a pivotal moment, as operationally heavy retailers increasingly prioritize AI to respond to shifting consumer behavior while solving long-standing complexities across inventory, merchandising, store operations, marketing, clienteling, e-commerce, and beyond.

A Strategic Partnership at Retail's Most Important Pivot Point

With a career defined by helping reshape the world's iconic brands — including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren — van Raemdonck brings a uniquely global and consumer-centric perspective to Verneek as the retail industry enters its most transformative chapter.

"Retail is being rewritten through AI. Consumer shopping behavior is shifting rapidly and so are their expectations." van Raemdonck said. "I am excited to invest in Verneek and join its advisory board to contribute to shaping the future of retail through Verneek's transformational technology benefiting retailers, brands, and consumers." He added, "Verneek is partnering with some of the world's most recognizable brands who bring Verneek's AI as part of their team. The differentiated value is in providing a unified AI-Native solution across all customer touchpoints."

During his tenure at Neiman Marcus Group, van Raemdonck successfully transformed the retailer into a luxury relationship business, modernizing digital capabilities and elevating customer engagement. He guided the company through one of the industry's most complex eras.

Verneek's CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Nasrin Mostafazadeh, a world-renowned AI Scientist and a Forbes 30 under 30, emphasized the significance of van Raemdonck's appointment:

"Geoffroy is known for leading iconic brands through very complex transformations," said Dr. Mostafazadeh. "2026 will be defined as the year of AI for shopping. Geoffroy's timely counsel and deep industry relationships strengthen our commitment to ensuring that retailers can implement AI-Native solutions that drive top-line growth and curtail cost structures, while profoundly enhancing customer experiences. We are thrilled to have his leadership at the table."

Guiding Verneek's Growth and Global Industry Impact

In his new role, van Raemdonck will join a distinguished advisory board comprised of investors from across technology and retail such as Karenann Terrel (Former CIO of Walmart, Board Director at UiPath), Kathy Waller (Former CFO of Coca-Cola, Board Director at Delta Airlines), Colleen McKeown (Former CHRO of Prologis and Zulily), who all actively support Verneek's path to transform retail. Additional members will be announced as the board grows to match Verneek's accelerating global footprint.

About Verneek

Verneek is an enterprise AI company that delivers the consumer industry's first AI-Native operating platform, bringing more than two decades of scientific progress in AI to support transforming all front- and back-office consumer retail functions. Designed exclusively for the sector, Verneek's AI platform autonomously transforms enterprise data into AIs that are vertically integrated with custom business workflows. Through fostering close partnerships, Verneek helps retailers and brands to synergistically deploy its AI-Native solutions across business functions. These interoperable solutions span from supply chain management, merchandise planning, personalized marketing, store operations, and customer care, to e-commerce use cases, and beyond. Trusted by leading retailers, Verneek is committed to transforming the industry through building the most helpful AIs for augmenting all the retail employees and consumers.

