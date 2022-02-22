Luxury retailer Juliettes Interiors sees digital currency sales soar as the crypto-wealthy spend their profits

Luxury brands have introduced Crypto payments as an opportunity to build customer loyalty. Offering this crypto as a method gives the customer flexibility for whatever reason and an ideal payment method.

Research shows that over 56% of wealthy customers are currently investing in cryptocurrencies, indicating that further affluent investors will increase over the following years.

Compared to non-crypto users, Crypto users are more likely to purchase higher-end items as a typical Crypto user's average order value (AOV) is US$450, versus US$200 for non-crypto users. As well as this, almost 60% of high-net-worth individuals are interested in crypto investments. As a result, major luxury brands have started accepting cryptocurrency.

In other words, the Crypto world is able to heavily influence the habits and shopping patterns of affluent consumers in the luxury industry. As a result, major brands are securing their space within the crypto arena in an effort to attract wealthy consumers.

LUXURY BRANDS AND CRYPTO TRANSACTIONS

According to Fashion Week online, in a recent article, many high end luxury retail brands are taking advantage of cryptocurrency transactions. Due to the high amount of wealth they exchange luxury brands have embraced this safer method of accepting payments.

In 2017 Luxury Furniture Retailer Juliettes Interiors became the first high-end retailer in the UK to accept Bitcoin. Juliettes Interiors have experienced a sharp increase in Crypto transactions by its high-net-worth customers.

"By adding digital currency to our list of payment options, we have experienced a surge in cryptocurrency payments over the 12 months especially. Many of our clients are savvy bitcoin investors. We want to offer our UK and international customers a real choice with cryptocurrency payments that are quick, easy and hassle-free"

- Juliette Thomas, Director of Juliettes Interiors -

Juliettes Interiors, customers can pay in Bitcoin to beautify their home with our Luxury Interior Design Service or buy the world's finest, most luxurious furniture.

