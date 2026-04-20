SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can fragrance play a functional role in interior design? That question is at the center of a feature by Tanda and Neal Jarest of Opulence of Southern Pines in HelloNation. The article, Fragrance as Design: How Scent Shapes Interior Ambiance, explores how thoughtfully selected home fragrance is more than decorative—it is an essential component of sensory home design.

Tand Jarest, Owner of Opulence of Southern Pines Speed Speed

According to the article, fragrance has the capacity to shape mood, reinforce routine, and complement the architectural and material characteristics of a room. When paired with a vessel that carries visual integrity—such as a sculptural candle or an artfully designed diffuser—the result is a dual-purpose object that contributes to the space both olfactorily and visually. These elements are not incidental; they are intentional features that add dimension and texture to a room's overall composition.

The Jarests also explain how the choice of scent can support well-being and function. Botanical and earth-toned notes such as lavender or vetiver can help regulate mood and energy, particularly when aligned with the room's purpose. For example, calming notes may enhance restfulness in a bedroom, while invigorating scents may promote focus in a workspace or common area. In this way, home fragrance becomes part of the infrastructure of comfort and coherence within a living space.

By integrating fragrance vessels as design objects and aligning scent selection with lifestyle needs, homeowners can create interiors that are not only visually refined but also emotionally responsive.

The full article, Fragrance as Design: How Scent Shapes Interior Ambiance, appears in HelloNation and offers a detailed perspective on how luxury home scents contribute to interior ambiance and overall well-being.

About HelloNation

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SOURCE HelloNation