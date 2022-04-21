Luxury SUV Market Size to Grow by 1.59 million units | North America to Dominate the Market | Technavio

Luxury SUV Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Type

Mid-size Luxury SUVs: The mid-size luxury SUVs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Europe and APAC are the major markets for mid-size luxury SUVs. Customers in these regions are cost conscious and prefer vehicles that have a high fuel efficiency. Hence, vehicle manufacturers make SUVs that are equipped with updated features such as turbochargers, inline modeled engines, updated vehicle electronic systems, and multimedia support. Mid-size luxury SUVs are generally designed for passengers that prefer a high seating capacity and multi-terrain drivability without compromising the features of a luxury sedan. These SUVs offer a higher sense of safety, extra boot space, and a high driving position, providing a better view of the road to the driver.

Full-size Luxury SUVs

Geography

North America : This region will dominate the market with a share of 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with US and Canada being the key markets. The sales of luxury SUVs in North America are significantly high, as they are primarily driven by cheap credit, decreased prices of fuel, and an increased requirement for effective means of personal mobility. Luxury SUVs are advertised as premium vehicles with advanced features and aesthetics, which further propel the demand when bundled with readily available credit. Vehicle manufacturers of luxury SUVs have been providing Internet connectivity and technology for supporting control and transfer of information between the smart gadgets in luxury SUVs to increase utility.

APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Luxury SUV Market 2020-2024 : Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Luxury SUV Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the luxury SUV market, including BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. among others.

Luxury SUV Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury SUV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury SUV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury SUV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury SUV market vendors

Luxury SUV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 1.59 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (2.81) Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Mid-size luxury SUVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Full-size luxury SUVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

