Luxury SUV Market to Grow by USD 33.01Billion from 2024-2028, as Demand for Safety & Comfort Fuels Sales, AI-Driven Market Insights - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global luxury suv market size is estimated to grow by USD 33.01 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% during the forecast period. Increased preference for safety and comfort driving sales of luxury suvs is driving market growth, with a trend towards rapid development of electric luxury vehicles. However, declining exclusivity of luxury cars poses a challenge.Key market players include AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury SUV Market 2024-2028

Luxury SUV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.42% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 33.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, China FAW Group Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault SAS, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tata Motors Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co.

Market Driver

The luxury electric vehicle market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing concerns over reducing vehicular emissions. Major manufacturers like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mercedes Benz Group AG, AB Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive are investing in electric vehicles, with BMW launching ten models by 2025 and Mercedes Benz introducing the EQS SUV. These companies are also planning to release electric SUVs, such as BMW's iX3, further boosting market expansion.

The luxury SUV market is experiencing significant growth with various automakers introducing new models and features. Passenger comfort and safety are key priorities, with vehicles offering advanced technology and connectivity. Passengers seek convenience and versatility, leading to the popularity of automatic transmissions and spacious interiors. Comfort features such as power seats and climate control systems are in high demand. Consumers also value durability and reliability, with many opting for diesel engines. Luxury SUVs are also becoming more eco-friendly, with some models offering hybrid or electric powertrains. The market is competitive, with brands like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover leading the way. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for these vehicles due to their combination of style, functionality, and comfort.

Market Challenges

• The luxury SUV market is experiencing a shift due to increasing competition, the expansion of luxury vehicle manufacturers into the mass segment, and the availability of advanced features in mid-segment SUVs. These factors are contributing to a decline in exclusivity for luxury SUVs, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. Advanced features such as emergency braking systems, collision avoidance warning, and heated seats, once exclusive to luxury vehicles, are now common in mid-segment SUVs.

• The luxury SUV market faces several challenges. Consumers seek advanced technology and connectivity, such as vehicle hubs and infotainment systems. However, integrating these features can be complex and costly. Sustainability is another concern, with consumers demanding eco-friendly vehicles. Meeting these expectations requires significant investment in research and development. Additionally, increasing competition from electric and autonomous vehicles adds pressure to innovate and differentiate. Safety features, like collision avoidance and lane departure warnings, are essential but can be expensive to implement. Balancing consumer demands, costs, and competition is a significant challenge for luxury SUV manufacturers.

Segment Overview

This luxury suv market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Individual

1.2 Commercial Type 2.1 Mid-size luxury SUVs

2.2 Full-size luxury SUVs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Individual- The luxury SUV market caters to individuals seeking opulence, performance, and versatility. This segment includes compact and performance luxury SUVs, offering advanced features, premium materials, and high-end performance capabilities. Luxury SUVs are popular due to their sophisticated design, state-of-the-art infotainment systems, advanced safety features, and status symbol appeal. Prominent vendors like Range Rover and Porsche offer customization options, adding exclusivity for individual buyers. The competitive and rapidly evolving market continues to grow, introducing new models and features to meet the demands of luxury SUV consumers.

Research Analysis

The luxury SUV market caters to consumers with high disposable incomes, seeking vehicles that offer both performance and comfort. Automakers prioritize exclusive features, such as advanced safety systems, infotainment and connectivity systems, and seating capacity for up to seven passengers. Four-wheel drive is a standard feature, ensuring optimal traction and control in various driving conditions. Luxury vehicle manufacturers focus on prestige and consumer preferences, offering a range of options for those desiring electric luxury vehicles, hybrid electric powertrains, or internal combustion engines. Emission standards are strictly adhered to, with incentives and subsidies available to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly technologies. Distribution network ensures these vehicles are easily accessible, while brand loyalty remains a significant factor in the purchasing decision. Battery models and driving range are crucial considerations for those opting for electric luxury SUVs, as they aim for a seamless blend of luxury, performance, and sustainability.

Market Research Overview

The luxury SUV market is a significant segment in the automotive industry, characterized by its combination of power, comfort, and style. These vehicles offer spacious interiors, advanced technology features, and superior performance, making them a desirable choice for consumers seeking a premium driving experience. The market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a growing preference for larger vehicles. Luxury SUVs are available in various sizes and price points, catering to different consumer needs and preferences. Features like adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera systems, and panoramic sunroofs are becoming increasingly popular in this segment. The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Individual



Commercial

Type

Mid-size Luxury SUVs



Full-size Luxury SUVs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

