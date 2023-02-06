Luxury Transportation Ride Share Company Embassyflex Official South Florida Launch - App Now Live

Download the App Now: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/embassyflex-rider/id644405624.

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmbassyFLEX, Inc proudly announces their official launch. The luxury transportation ride share company promises to become a leader in the ride share space servicing the Nightlife, entertainment, corporate, and professional communities alike. The service allows clients the opportunity to request a ride in a Mercedes S580, Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus and more by selecting either Premium, Luxury, or Super Luxury option through their mobile APP. The App is live and officially available for download. The company hosted a private by invitation Miami launch event on a private yacht this past week. Notable guests included R&B sensation Bobby Valentino, rapper, songwriter, and record producer "Scotty ATL", multi-platinum producer, artist, actor, and producer of the "Renegade Challenge, "Reazy Renegade" and V103 ATL radio personality Lil Bankhead.

Embassy Flex South Florida Launch "King"- Co-Owner of Embassy Flex

EmbassyFLEX, Inc will also provide the opportunity for pre-registered drivers as independent contractors to pick up and drop off individuals, in their own luxury vehicles. They can also use one of the many pre-registered vehicles for clients that request a ride through their easy-to -use mobile APP. Drivers can expect to make 74% of each ride, if they own their own vehicles, and 25% of each ride, if they use one of EmbassyFlex's Pre-Registered super luxury vehicles.

Established in 2022, EmbassyFLEX, Inc is comprised of a team of highly motivated individuals dedicated to providing both drivers and passengers the ultimate experience available, by introducing innovative technology and luxury with the best professional customer service available. The corporation was developed out of an existing, successful luxury car rental service, "Embassy Luxury Cars & Concierge Services FL, Inc". Established in 2019 for the full purpose of elevating the need for individuals seeking a more professional and affordable luxury ride share service, the company cemented its place in the South Florida market.

Offering a wide range selection of luxury vehicles ranging from the latest Rolls Royce's, Bentley's, Maybach's, Cadillac Escalades and Range Rovers, EmbassyFLEX, Inc aims focus on insuring that both [the] driver and passengers are equipped to experience luxury transportation at its absolute finest.

"We couldn't be more excited about our official launch. We can't wait for the corporate community, entertainment community and those who love a luxurious ride to experience EmbassyFLEX. This launch will be the first, with others as we expand into all our key markets later this year," stated King.

ABOUT EMBASSYFLEX, INC

EmbassyFlex, Inc is a luxury transportation ride share company that allows clients the opportunity to request a Premium, Luxury, or Super Luxury ride through our mobile App.

EmbassyFlex Miami offices are located at 3910 NW26 ST, Miami FL, 33142 USA

For more information: Phone: 305-481-3357 305-684-7626 On the web: https://www.embassyflex.com

on social media: @embassyflex

