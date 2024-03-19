LUXURY TRAVEL & FASHION ACCESSORIES BRAND SILVER & RILEY NAMES ACTRESS, MODEL & ENTREPRENEUR VANESSA SIMMONS AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel & fashion accessories brand Silver & Riley has named actress, model & entrepreneur Vanessa Simmons as the brand's newest ambassador. This move marks the culmination of a successful journey that began with Simmons' involvement in the brand's campaign back in 2022. In this exciting alliance, Silver & Riley's Founder and Creative Director, Lola Banjo, will assume the additional role of mentor to Simmons while working together to amplify the brand's presence on the global stage, refining its narrative and expanding its offerings. This partnership signifies a commitment to not only elevating the brand's visibility but also to strengthening its resonance with its engaged audience.

Silver & Riley Founder & Creative Director Lola Banjo & Vanessa Simmons

Additionally, this marks a significant milestone for Simmons as she returns to the fashion industry after nearly two decades. Her reentry follows the resounding international success of Pastry, the multi-million-dollar footwear brand she co-founded in 2007 with her sister, Angela, under the esteemed Run Athletics label, established by their father, Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons of the groundbreaking hip-hop group, Run D.M.C.

Vanessa brings invaluable global business acumen to the table, which will be instrumental as Silver & Riley embarks on its expansion journey beyond North America into a stronger presence in the EMEA and APAC regions.

"I am deeply honored to embrace this new chapter," said Simmons. "Lola's exceptional leadership is truly inspiring, and I wholeheartedly align with the brand's mission to offer stylish, high-quality luxury goods that remain accessible. As we celebrate Women's History Month in March, this collaboration represents an empowering opportunity for Lola and me to showcase the strength of women working together."

Banjo added: "Vanessa embodies timeless qualities of style, grace, and refinement, coupled with a down-to-earth, ambitious spirit – all resonating deeply with the essence of the Silver & Riley brand. I am delighted to embark on this new chapter of our journey together. Since Vanessa's collaboration with us in 2022, it has been an enriching experience, and a long-term partnership felt good. Vanessa is trailblazing, innovative and enterprising and I am eager for her contributions as we expand our offerings and solidify Silver & Riley's position as a leading global brand."

Silver & Riley is available now through the brand's official website, www.silverandriley.com and through luxury retail partners including Nordstrom and Saks Off Fifth. Follow Silver & Riley on Instagram @SilverandRiley and Vanessa Simmons on Instagram @VanessaJSimmons .

ABOUT SILVER & RILEY

Founded by creative director Lola Banjo, Silver & Riley is a luxury brand that specializes in travel and fashion accessories. With a profound passion for travel and a global perspective, the brand's leather bags, and silk scarves are meticulously crafted in Italy, embodying the essence of timeless elegance. Silver & Riley addresses the perpetual challenge of balancing style with functionality by seamlessly merging innovative design with unparalleled quality. Their accessories not only elevate your style quotient but also guarantee optimal functionality. Say goodbye to compromises and embrace the seamless harmony of fashion and utility in every creation – because every journey deserves nothing less.

SOURCE Silver & Riley