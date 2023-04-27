Luxury Travel Expert and Military Veteran, Jenifer Breaux Launches New Travel Book for Caregivers of Special Needs Children

BRANDON, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel expert/advisor and retired army veteran, Jenifer Breaux announces the launch of her new brand, "I am Jenifer Breaux," which specializes in providing premium travel experiences for the novice to experienced traveler with a special emphases on traveling for families and caregivers of children with special needs.

Jenifer Breaux Luxury Travel Expert Jen Breaux and Family Author of "Travel Is Possible" How to travel with children with special needs

With over a decade of experience in the luxury travel industry, Breaux has developed a reputation for designing custom itineraries and providing top-notch service to discerning clients. Her new brand builds on that expertise, catering additionally to the needs of families and caregivers of special needs children, who often face unique challenges when it comes to travel.

On May 11, 2023, at the Center Place of Brandon, in Brandon Fl, the "I am Jenifer Breaux" team will kick off the brand launch with a Day of Learning for the special needs community. This event will connect special needs families/caregivers with experts and resources. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain community support from leaders within the special needs community. The day of learning will be followed by the official book launch of Jenifer's new book "Travel Is Possible"; How to travel with children with special needs.

"Travel can be stressful for anyone, but it can be especially challenging for families with special needs children," said Breaux. "My goal with this addition to the 'I am Jenifer Breaux' brand is to provide a seamless, stress-free travel experience that allows families to focus on what really matters - spending quality time together."

The "I am Jenifer Beaux" brand is a personal lifestyle luxury travel brand that focuses the luxury travel experience. Breaux has also partnered with a select group of luxury hotels and resorts around the world to share your experiences with her community.

"I am thrilled to be launching this brand to bring the experience of luxury travel to families all over the world," said Breaux. "I believe that travel has the power to bring people together and create lifelong memories, and I am excited to help make those memories a reality for my clients."

Media Contact:

Keandra Ward

8138030214

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenifer Breaux