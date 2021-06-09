Luxury Travel Hackers Launches Innovative and Disruptive Online Travel Tech Solution, Closing Seed Round Funding

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Travel Hackers, Inc. (LTH) has launched an innovative and exciting new approach to booking travel in the post-pandemic era. This new age travel solution was designed with the mobile millennial in mind, taking the guesswork out of selecting ideal destinations and arranging travel. LTH has compiled recommended vacations via robust social media and story-driven content. Each trip is curated based on the interests and budget of each unique traveler. LTH is the only travel tech company to produce travel content with influencers and make vacations bookable via social media.

LTH has secured early-stage funding led by board member Thomas B. Mangas of Centerfire Capital LLC. Mangas is the former CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and was responsible for their $13B acquisition by Marriott International in 2016.

LTH offers users a white glove experience before and during travel, taking the traveler from A-Z and saving them hours of potential headaches and back/forth decision making. The LTH team has collectively traveled to 100+ countries and have curated some of the most exciting destinations. LTH has also opened the door for ongoing partnerships with top travel influencers and unlike celebrities who may promote a product they never tried or actively use, these influencers actually take the trips they are passionate about and make them available to book via Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or the LTH website.

Founder Gary Kohn, a former film and TV producer, wants travelers to "Imagine being one click away from the vacation they just watched on social media." Millennials are now the highest spending demographic in travel with more than 78% of all travelers choosing their next vacation on social media. LTH has partnered with some of the most engaged Influencers, turning followers into customers, as they share experiences that turn what a traveler sees on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube into a reality. Kohn adds, "Planning a trip can be stressful, time-consuming and feel out of reach as travelers are spending an additional 7.5 hours of research on multiple websites to build the vacation just presented to them. Our web experience provides travel options for all discerning tastes and personalities, while taking the guesswork out of the planning."

Co-founder Katie Warner brings her experience as an owner of a boutique luxury travel agency and former Assistant Attorney General to the state of Texas. Warner states, "LTH was created to disrupt an archaic system and to completely change the travel booking landscape. We are offering travel enthusiasts a seamless experience and removing the surprises when making a financial and time investment on your next trip."

Later this summer, LTH will unveil a new membership program, giving members the opportunity to access exclusive destinations, adventures, events and discounts.

Luxury Travel Hackers (LTH) was founded in 2020 by Gary Kohn and Katie Warner. Passionate about travel combined with Hollywood production quality content, LTH is hyper-focused to ensure the investment of your time and money in a life-changing travel experience. Our team has seen over 100 countries across the globe. Learn more about Luxury Travel Hackers and book your next trip today at https://luxurytravelhackers.com/

