Luxury Travel Market size is to grow by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Butterfield, and Robinson Inc., and Absolute Travel Inc., and many more, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury travel market is estimated to grow by USD 703.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. The luxury travel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer luxury travel market are Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Exodus Travels Ltd., G Adventures, Indigenous Tourism BC, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Micato Safaris Inc., Myths and Mountains Inc., Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn Ltd., Tandem Travel OOD, Tauck Inc., Travelopia Group, Wilderness Travel Inc., Geographic Expeditions Inc., and Absolute Travel Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Travel Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 578.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2023-2024(%) 6.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Company Offering:

Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - The company offers luxury travel services for countries such as Latin America , India , Egypt , France , and Antarctica .

The company offers luxury travel services for countries such as , , , , and . Absolute Travel Inc. - The company offers traveling packages for luxury music tours and concerts in New York .

The company offers traveling packages for luxury music tours and concerts in . Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - The company offers luxury traveling across Africa , Europe , Latin America , and Asia .

The company offers luxury traveling across , , , and .

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Europe is projected to contribute 29% by 2027. The growth of the European market can be attributed to increasing disposable income, Baby Boomers' increased spending power and numerous exotic locations, an increase in demand for personalized vacations, availability of easy transportation facilities, a fast-growing number of food and drink festivals, and the presence of major players. In Europe , the buying capacity of Baby Boomers is on the rise. This generation prefers to travel together with their families on multigenerational or tailormade vacations, including good meals and family activities.

Market Segmentation

By Consumer, the market is classified into Domestic and International. The market share growth by the domestic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Supportive government regulations, lack of currency exchange issues, and familiarity with culture and language contribute to the growth of domestic luxury travel. Domestic tourism is a lucrative business, and due to the rising trend for micro trips and staycations, it will continue to grow. In comparison with international travel, luxury vacations at home are a cost-efficient option. In addition, domestic tourism and luxury travel are mainly aimed at encouraging tourists to visit natural cultural sites, with a view to informing them of their country's history and culture.

Analyst Review

In the ever-evolving landscape of travel, the luxury segment stands out as a realm of opulence, exclusivity, and tailored experiences. Elite travelers, often comprising high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) as highlighted in the World Wealth Report 2022, seek nothing short of the extraordinary in their journeys. This discerning clientele values personalized services, reliable transport, and positive, professional interaction at every touchpoint of their trip.

Within the U.S. Luxury Travel market, discerning travelers are increasingly drawn to micro trips, which offer curated experiences in shorter durations, catering to their busy lifestyles. Companies like Travelive specialize in crafting bespoke itineraries that cater to the desires of this segment, ensuring every aspect of the journey reflects exclusivity and sophistication.

For many luxury travelers, exploring new cultures and landscapes is paramount. The safari and adventure segment appeals to their sense of adventure, offering thrilling experiences amidst breathtaking natural scenery. Accommodations like glamping, provided by establishments such as MILIMA, combine the comforts of luxury with the raw beauty of nature, creating unforgettable experiences under the stars.

Culinary travel has also emerged as a significant trend, with food enthusiasts seeking immersive experiences that delve into the heart of a destination's culinary heritage. Cooking programs, often integrated into itineraries, allow travelers to not only savor local flavors but also learn the art of preparing authentic dishes firsthand.

However, the luxury travel market is not just about lavish experiences; it also values inclusivity and respect for diversity. Attitudes toward ethnicity, sexual orientation, and race play a crucial role in shaping travelers' perceptions and choices. Destinations that promote diversity and embrace all forms of identity tend to attract a more discerning and socially conscious clientele.

Political stability and visa regulations are also key considerations for luxury travelers, who prioritize safety and ease of access when planning their journeys. Platforms like TripAdvisor serve as invaluable resources, allowing travelers to research destinations, read reviews, and make informed decisions.

In essence, the luxury travel market thrives on offering unparalleled experiences that cater to the desires and aspirations of elite travelers, while also embodying values of inclusivity, respect, and cultural appreciation. As the industry continues to evolve, staying attuned to the changing preferences and expectations of luxury travelers will be essential for businesses seeking to excel in this competitive landscape.

The travel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,392.95 billion.

The luxury hotel market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 54.46 billion.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

