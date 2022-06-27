Luxury Travel Market Size to Grow by USD 1.23 Tn | Europe to Contribute to 30% of the Market Growth | Technavio

Luxury Travel Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The luxury travel market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top luxury travel market participants covered in this report with product offerings are:

Indigenous Tourism BC -The company provides luxurious travels related to culinary and wildlife in various destinations across the globe.

Some other companies classified as dominant players in the report are:

Absolute Travel Inc.

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Butterfield & Robinson Inc

Cox & Kings Ltd

Luxury Travel Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

Consumer

Domestic: The domestic luxury travel segment is anticipated to contribute to significant market growth. The growth in domestic luxury travel is driven by easy government regulations, lack of currency exchange issues, and the familiarity of the culture and the language. India, China , and the US are the most preferred destinations for domestic luxury travel. The number of domestic tourists has increased significantly in these countries.

Various vendors in the global domestic luxury travel market are offering travel tours to famous places in their home country, which have picturesque natural beauty and offer exposure to the cultural and traditional beauty of places. For instance, Intrepid Group Ltd. offers domestic luxury travel services in Morocco.

International

Type

Adventure:



Personalized



Cruising And Yachting



Culinary,



Others

Geography

Europe: 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany , France , and the UK are the key markets for luxury travel in Europe . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the growing disposable income, the increasing number of baby boomers, and increasing demand for personalized vacations will fuel the market growth. In addition, the presence of numerous exotic destinations, availability of easy transport facilities, the rapid increase in the number of food and beverage festivals, and the presence of major vendors will propel the luxury travel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Luxury Travel Market Scope

Technavio calculates the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies of casinos and gaming; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; leisure facilities; and restaurants. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the luxury travel market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The luxury travel market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market, vendors

Luxury Travel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 25.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.23 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.30 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain: Global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Adventure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Personalized - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Cruising and yachting - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Culinary - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Consumer

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Consumer - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Consumer

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Consumer

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: International - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Consumer

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Consumer

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Exhibit 56: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Overview



Exhibit 57: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC – Key news



Exhibit 59: Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Absolute Travel Inc.

Exhibit 60: Absolute Travel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Absolute Travel Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Absolute Travel Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Exhibit 63: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Classic Journeys

Exhibit 66: Classic Journeys - Overview



Exhibit 67: Classic Journeys - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Classic Journeys – Key news



Exhibit 69: Classic Journeys - Key offerings

11.7 Cox & Kings Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Cox & Kings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Cox & Kings Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Cox & Kings Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Cox & Kings Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Indigenous Tourism BC

Exhibit 74: Indigenous Tourism BC - Overview



Exhibit 75: Indigenous Tourism BC - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Indigenous Tourism BC – Key news



Exhibit 77: Indigenous Tourism BC - Key offerings

11.9 Odyssey World

Exhibit 78: Odyssey World - Overview



Exhibit 79: Odyssey World - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Odyssey World – Key news



Exhibit 81: Odyssey World - Key offerings

11.10 Responsible Travel

Exhibit 82: Responsible Travel - Overview



Exhibit 83: Responsible Travel - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Responsible Travel - Key offerings

11.11 Scott Dunn

Exhibit 85: Scott Dunn - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 86: Scott Dunn - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 87: Scott Dunn - Key offerings

11.12 Travelopia

Exhibit 88: Travelopia - Overview



Exhibit 89: Travelopia - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Travelopia – Key news



Exhibit 91: Travelopia - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

