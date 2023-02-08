Luxury Travel Market to Reach $1650.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growing number of HNIs population and rise in aspiration of young and rich millennials to explore new places and have unique travel experiences drive the global market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Travel Market by Types of Tour (Customized and Private Vacations, Adventure and Safari, Cruise/Ship Expedition, Small Group Journey, Celebration and Special Events, Culinary Travel and Shopping), by Age Group (Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomer, Silver Hair), by Types of Traveler (Absolute Luxury, Aspiring Luxury, Accessible Luxury): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global luxury travel industry accrued a sum of $638.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $1650.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1662

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Growing number of HNIs population and rise in aspiration of young and rich millennials to explore new places and have unique travel experiences fuel the growth of the global luxury travel market. However, changing socio-economic conditions hinders global market growth. On the other hand, a rise in demand for unique travel experiences will present new growth opportunities for the global luxury travel market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry was hit hard and its associated sectors such as travel agencies, hospitality, tour operators, and types of transportation services were impacted. About 90% of the global population adjusted to their lifestyles under several travel restrictions and the remaining population stayed at home in fear of the virus. Thus, the tourism sector came to a near standstill.

Moreover, owing to lockdown and social distancing norms around the world, flights were grounded, trains stopped running, and almost all public transport services were halted. With social distancing becoming the new lifestyle in public places and masks & gloves becoming daily wear accessories, people preferred to stay safe at their homes, thereby impacting the market negatively.

However, the market has recovered post the pandemic.

The adventure and safari segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on types of tour, the adventure and safari segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global luxury travel market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a progressive growth during the forecast period. Launch of new services, access to new destination markets, and increase in tourism by European and South American travelers who are mainly interested in experiencing wilderness and enjoying serene surroundings are key drivers of this segment Millennials are also inclined towards adventure and safari travelling types of tourism activities. However, the cruise/ship expedition segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The introduction of innovative cruise design concepts, new ship lengths, new and more exotic destinations around the globe, and new on-board and on-shore activities and themes drive the growth of the segment.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1662

The absolute luxury segment to achieve a noteworthy growth during the forecast period

Based on types of traveler, the absolute luxury segment held the largest share of more than half of the global luxury travel market in 2021 and is expected to exhibit the largest revenue growth during the forecast period. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% in 2031. The absolute luxury segment comprises households with $30+ million net worth, with annual spending of over $230 billion on luxury goods, and account for over 20% of all luxury purchases, including travel. Travel is the second most popular pastime among high-budget tourists.

Europe to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global luxury travel market and dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growth in inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in travel expenditure by middle & upper class people, and growing interest of people to spend more time with family are some of the factors that propel the growth of the Europe luxury travel market. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Wellness tourism and medical tourism are growing in developed countries in Asia-Pacific due to the continuous increasing rate of double-income households, leading to higher purchasing power and relatively low volatility in disposable income in the region. The growth of Southeast Asia, namely Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, is also projected to fuel the Asia-Pacific luxury travel market.

Leading Market Players

Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Scott Dunn Ltd.

TUI Group

Zicasso, Inc.

Micato Safaris

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Travelopia Holdings Limited

Kensington Tours

Tauck, Inc.

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

Buy Full Report Now: https://bit.ly/3HM7hys

Trending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/consumer-goods

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research