Luxury Travel Market to record growth of $ 1,232.77 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Luxury Travel Market research: . Download Free Sample Report

Scope of Luxury Travel Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 1,232.77 billion CAGR Decelerating at 25.70% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America By type:- Adventure

Personalized

Cruising and yachting

Culinary

Others By consumer:- Domestic

International Drivers Increasing disposable incomes

Advances in technology

Growing digital connectivity Challenges Inconsistent service quality

Threat of natural calamities and other issues

Travel fatigue Trends Trending sports tourism

Growing demand for multigenerational and micro trips

Higher acceptance of online travel agencies

Factors such as increasing disposable incomes and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The luxury travel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:

Type

Adventure



Personalized



Cruising And Yachting



Culinary



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Consumer

Domestic



International

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the luxury travel market include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia.

The report also covers the following areas:

Luxury Travel Market size

Luxury Travel Market trends

Luxury Travel Market industry analysis

The luxury travel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the inconsistent service quality will hamper the market growth.

Fetch Actionable Insights on over 17,000+ market research reports covering over 800 technologies through Technavio's repository.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the luxury travel market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports:

Travel Services Market in India by Service and Booking - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Space Tourism Market by Type, Technology Adopters and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury travel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

Absolute Travel Inc.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

Classic Journeys

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Indigenous Tourism BC

Odyssey World

Responsible Travel

Scott Dunn

Travelopia

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence! Download Luxury Travel Market to uncover report coverage.



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

