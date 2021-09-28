Luxury Travel Market to record growth of $ 1,232.77 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 04:00 ET
Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the luxury travel market is set to grow by $ 1,232.77 bn during 2021-2025, and the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 25.70%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Scope of Luxury Travel Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 1,232.77 billion
|
CAGR
|
Decelerating at 25.70%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By type:-
By consumer:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
|
Trends
|
Factors such as increasing disposable incomes and advances in technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The luxury travel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Luxury Travel Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Adventure
- Personalized
- Cruising And Yachting
- Culinary
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Consumer
- Domestic
- International
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the luxury travel market include Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Absolute Travel Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Classic Journeys, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indigenous Tourism BC, Odyssey World, Responsible Travel, Scott Dunn, and Travelopia.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Luxury Travel Market size
- Luxury Travel Market trends
- Luxury Travel Market industry analysis
The luxury travel market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increasing disposable incomes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the inconsistent service quality will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the luxury travel market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Luxury Travel Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury travel market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury travel market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury travel market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury travel market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Adventure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personalized - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cruising and yachting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Culinary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Consumer
- Market segments
- Comparison by Consumer
- Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Consumer
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Absolute Travel Inc.
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- Classic Journeys
- Cox & Kings Ltd.
- Indigenous Tourism BC
- Odyssey World
- Responsible Travel
- Scott Dunn
- Travelopia
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
