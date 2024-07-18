LUXURY TRAVEL SITE ANDREW HARPER LAUNCHES NEW MEMBER BENEFITS

Two new initiatives enhance the client experience

CHICAGO, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members-only luxury travel company Andrew Harper unveils two new initiatives to enhance its client experience.

Exclusive Experiences and the Shop launched this month as additional offerings for its members and are designed to complement the luxury travel services and acclaimed expert reviews that the membership currently provides.

With longstanding expertise in hotel, restaurant and general travel recommendations, Andrew Harper developed Exclusive Experiences to extend beyond traditional hotel stays, acknowledging the move toward embracing immersive destination experiences. Experiences range from booking luxury villas and private islands to organizing hotel buyouts and joining Space Perspective for a flight to the edge of space.

The Shop is designed to bring some of Andrew Harper's favorite travel products directly to its members at specially negotiated prices. The Shop highlights a partnership with FPM Milano Luggage and an enhanced Wine Concierge portal, which allows members to source rare and cult wines as well as access private tours.

"At Andrew Harper, we're always listening to our members and exploring ways to enhance their travel experiences," said Don Jones, senior vice president and managing director of Andrew Harper. "For the discerning traveler, vacations extend far beyond the hotel. Our Exclusive Experiences portfolio has been curated by our team of experts who have identified some of the world's best private yachts, villas, luxury hotels and destination experiences for our clients to enjoy. The launch of the Shop offers our clients the chance to purchase high-quality products at specially negotiated prices. It is curated with our members' tastes in mind while recognizing that these items also make the perfect gift for friends and family who love to travel.

"The extension of our membership offering underpins our ongoing commitment to our travel community. People want to push the boundaries of travel, but they want the support of a trusted expert, which is why we're continuing to invest in our team of independent editors and advisors."

In addition to the launch of its new services, Andrew Harper also recently extended its Travel Office opening hours and added a hotel-booking tool to its website. For more information about Andrew Harper and its membership offering, visit AndrewHarper.com.

About Andrew Harper

In 1979, our founding editor left corporate life to travel the world. In his desire for authenticity, he sought out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, sharing his findings through a monthly newsletter under the pen name Andrew Harper. Over the years, the Hideaway Report evolved into a members-only luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels, restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as articles on villas, cruising, tours and sample itineraries. Andrew Harper members enjoy full-service trip planning and exclusive travel perks at top-tier hotels, villas, cruises, safaris and beyond. Additionally, they gain entry to private auctions and receive year-round exclusive offers from esteemed hotels and travel partners globally. Members receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world.

