Luxury Unisex Skincare Brand Leovard Launches Exclusively on Amazon and Enters the Transparency Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring everyday products made with premium natural ingredients and proprietary herbal extracts that work for everyone, Leovard's luxury 8-sku skincare range and grooming tools are now available to the masses exclusively on Amazon. Leovard was founded by a plastic surgeon, but its formulations have been refined and expanded on by brand founder and physician-scientist, Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, MD. Leovard was designed to offer simplified skincare solutions, especially for busy professionals.

"Leovard started based on a personal experience with post-shave skin concerns and grew into a range of every day skin solutions," says Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, MD. "Ensuring the collection was easily accessible was a priority. By partnering with Amazon, we are able to keep Leovard's luxurious collection affordable and is easily available to millions of potential new customers."

While Leovard is just recently celebrating broader name recognition, it quietly launched in 2017 with an aftershave skincare system comprised of a tonic and serum. Extremely effective at combating common skin concerns associated with shaving (razor bumps, irritation and ingrown hairs) these products quickly built a loyal following.

Leovard had success out the gate and was offered a presence with Amazon Launchpad—an invite-only incubator program that provides education from merchandising and fulfillment, self-serve brand tools to a global infrastructure for startup companies. Specific criteria must be met to be considered and inclusion allows entrepreneurs and innovators to not only launch and build a brand, but also increase awareness.

The incubator program was so successful for Leovard that they've been invited to the second level of Amazon's coveted entrepreneurial support program. Beginning late this summer, Leovard is proud to have all their skus enrolled in Amazon's Transparency Program. The exclusive program ensures every product box will have a unique barcode that would prevent counterfeiting as well give customers the opportunity to scan each box with their phones to learn more about the origin, date of production, etc.

Here is the Leovard product lineup, available now exclusively at Amazon.com:

Multi-Cleanser – Potent antioxidants and proprietary botanical extracts exfoliate dead skin cells, fight aging and optimize the moisture levels in the skin.

– Potent antioxidants and proprietary botanical extracts exfoliate dead skin cells, fight aging and optimize the moisture levels in the skin. Tonic – This benefits-packed tonic functions as a toner and an aftershave. It fights mild acne and blackheads, tones skin, provides anti-aging benefits, hydrates and restores dry skin while also clearing razor bumps.

– This benefits-packed tonic functions as a toner and an aftershave. It fights mild acne and blackheads, tones skin, provides anti-aging benefits, hydrates and restores dry skin while also clearing razor bumps. Serum – This serum & moisturizer in one, helps alleviate dryness, repair damage, provide anti-aging benefits and optimize moisture levels in the skin while easing irritation, bumps, ingrown hairs and any burn from daily shaving.

– This serum & moisturizer in one, helps alleviate dryness, repair damage, provide anti-aging benefits and optimize moisture levels in the skin while easing irritation, bumps, ingrown hairs and any burn from daily shaving. Multi-Use Cream – Created with natural oils, potent antioxidants and botanical extracts that fight aging and optimize moisture levels, this versatile cream eases irritation and redness. Great for face, neck, hands and feet.

– Created with natural oils, potent antioxidants and botanical extracts that fight aging and optimize moisture levels, this versatile cream eases irritation and redness. Great for face, neck, hands and feet. Oil Fusion – This multi-use oil can be used on skin, scalp, hair, beard, nails, and cuticles as well as for shaving and massage.

– This multi-use oil can be used on skin, scalp, hair, beard, nails, and cuticles as well as for shaving and massage. Lip Luster – Contains hyaluronic acid for added moisture and hydration along with papaya extracts for gentle daily exfoliation.

– Contains hyaluronic acid for added moisture and hydration along with papaya extracts for gentle daily exfoliation. 4-Piece Shave Set – These grooming tools are made from high quality surgical steel, zinc oxide alloy and acrylic. Unisex and minimalistic in design, this premium shaving kit includes: Handle, Brush, Bowl, Stand in a premium magnetic closure gift box. [Razor choices: Fusion or Safety]

– These grooming tools are made from high quality surgical steel, zinc oxide alloy and acrylic. Unisex and minimalistic in design, this premium shaving kit includes: Handle, Brush, Bowl, Stand in a premium magnetic closure gift box. [Razor choices: Fusion or Safety] 10-Piece Nail Care Kit – Crafted with top-notch and durable materials, these grooming tools are made from high quality surgical steel and housed in a 100% genuine soft leather carrying case.

About LEOVARD

Founded in 2017 by a father who is plastic surgeon and his son, physician-scientist Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, MD, Leovard is a young and budding luxury brand with bold yet simple plans to transform everyday products and ingredients into amazing vehicles of change in the lives of people and in the environment respectively. The unisex luxury skincare products are made with premium natural ingredients and proprietary herbal extracts which are registered in the Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Aranmolate holds several degrees, including a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (BSc) with a minor in Psychology, a master's degree in Applied Molecular Biology (MSc), a master's degree in Business Administration (MBA), and a doctorate in Medicine (MD). Please visit www.leovard.com for more information and www.amazon.com/leovard to shop the full range.

