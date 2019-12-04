Luxury Unisex Skincare Brand Leovard Participates in Amazon Small Business Events

The Amazon Small Business Spotlight was held on October 15 th in Nashville. In addition to hosting a Leovard pop-up store where Dr. Sheg Aranmolate was able to connect with consumers and talk about the brand in person, he was also invited to participate in an on-camera interview to speak to Leovard's exciting year of growth with Amazon. The interview, in a Q&A format, was live-streamed on Amazon's Small Business Spotlight page.

"I'm extremely grateful to be a part of these exclusive small business events with such an amazing retail partner," says Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, MD, founder of Leovard. "These were not only huge opportunities for Leovard, but they also provided a broader opportunity to talk about my business and products in front of customers."

Northwest Mississippi Community College hosted the first-ever Amazon Small Business Academy event on November 1st. This event offered select small business owners a chance to learn how to start and grow a business selling with Amazon. Attendees heard from local businesses and received "how-to" advice and insights from the experts on leveraging the internet to reach millions of customers, building brand recognition, and growing their businesses. Special guest U.S. Senator Roger F. Wicker spoke at the event, in addition to Nicholas Denissen, Amazon vice president of small business. Earlier this year, Amazon announced that Mississippi ranked #1 in its list of states with the fastest-growing small and medium-sized business sellers.

Both events provided a platform for Leovard to amplify its message and experience with Amazon as a retail partner among other small business owners.

Featuring everyday products made with premium natural ingredients and proprietary botanical extracts that work for everyone, Leovard's luxury 8-sku skincare range and grooming tools are available exclusively on Amazon. Leovard was founded by a plastic surgeon, but its formulations have been refined and expanded on by brand founder and physician-scientist, Dr. Sheg Aranmolate, MD. Leovard was designed to offer simplified skincare solutions, especially for busy professionals.

Leovard remains a featured seller with Amazon and began with a presence on Amazon Launchpad, Amazon's accelerator program that provides a suite of benefits including merchandising and education to participating brands. Additionally, Leovard recently enrolled in Amazon's Transparency Program. The exclusive program ensures every product box will have a unique barcode that would prevent counterfeiting as well give customers the opportunity to scan each box with their phones to learn more about the origin, date of production, etc.

