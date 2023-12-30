Luxury Vehicle Condos Coming To Maine

Real estate developer Mark McClure is launching his "Luxury Motor Toys" brand in Greater Portland Maine this summer

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developer Mark McClure, managing director for real estate investment firm GenX Capital Partners (http://www.GenXCP.com), is set to transform the landscape of personal vehicle storage in the State of Maine with the introduction of Luxury Motor Toys (http://www.LuxuryMotorToys.com), a groundbreaking brand that offers high-end condominium garages designed to cater to the discerning needs of vehicle enthusiasts.

Luxury Motor Toys interior example

Luxury Motor Toy condos are 1,000 square foot units (37X27) meticulously crafted to accommodate a variety of vehicles, including cars, boats, RVs, motorcycles, ATV's, and more. These state-of-the-art garages will be individually climate controlled, featuring both air conditioning and heating systems to ensure optimal conditions for vehicles year-round in addition to a community club house complete with full bar and kitchen area.

Recognizing the growing demand for premium storage solutions, McClure remarked, "Definitely a need for sure. I have a lot of friends that are boat owners, own several snowmobiles and high-end cars, and storage has always been an issue with waiting lists in most places. It's crazy. What we have done here is take their need for storage and garage space and combine it with an amenity package and atmosphere that allows them to enjoy and work on their vehicles year-round in a fun, active, and social setting. Essentially "man caves on steroids" if you will."

To McClure's point, the Luxury Motor Toys condos are not just storage units, however, they are designed to be personalized havens for vehicle enthusiasts. Each unit includes internet access, cable, a full bathroom, stainless steel refrigerator, bar/food prep area, and a spacious 200 square foot mezzanine/loft area for relaxation and entertaining. Buyers also have the opportunity to customize their units with their own interior designs, features, furniture, electronics, and artwork.

Paula Wallem, wife of Mark McClure and interior design collaborator and co-developer on many of their projects, (most currently http://www.TheMarkCumberland.com), expressed her enthusiasm for the unique concept.

"We wanted to create a space where owners can not only store their prized possessions but also immerse themselves in an environment that reflects their passion while having fun at the same time. The combination of functionality and escapism is what sets Luxury Motor Toys apart."

Each condo also features a partial kitchen, a staircase leading to the mezzanine level for relaxation, and an outdoor deck above the garage door, providing an ideal space to enjoy fresh air or socialize with friends on those sunny days. The innovative design ensures that Luxury Motor Toys condos are not just storage spaces but extensions of the lifestyle of the owners.

McClure is hesitant to name the southern Maine/Greater Portland location until full approvals are in place for the 40-unit development, which the Town has indicated to be sometime in February, 2024. Prices for the units will range from $300K to $330K and reservations will soon be accepted. For more information please email [email protected] or visit http://www.LuxuryMotorToys.com

Mark McClure heads up GenX Capital Partners, LLC, which is a Miami and Maine based real estate development and investment firm that has multifamily and hospitality assets in New England, Texas and Florida with an expansion currently underway into Italy and France. The firm is also headed by CFO Paula Wallem.

GenX Capital Partners (http://www.GenXCP.com) lends and originates debt and equity financing for seasoned real estate developers, closing on average more $150 million a year. Additionally the firm has more than $100 million in the development, acquisition and approval stages at any one time and is actively pursuing distressed and "value add" MF and hospitality deals nationwide.

SOURCE GenX Capital Partners, LLC