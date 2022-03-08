Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Covering Market - 37% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Evolving Opportunities with adorefloors.com & ambilt.com| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Segmentation:

The luxury vinyl tile floor covering the market report is segmented by Type (Flexible and Rigid) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The luxury vinyl tile floor covering market share growth by the flexible segment will be significant for revenue generation The flexible segment of the global luxury vinyl tile flooring market accounts for the highest share. Such tiles are made of materials such as vinyl, linoleum, and rubber flooring products. However, the emergence of LVT and Wood Plastic Composite Flooring (WPC) as adaptable flooring options will limit the growth of rubber and linoleum sheet and tile flooring products. The resilient flooring segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period

will be significant for revenue generation The flexible segment of the global luxury vinyl tile flooring market accounts for the highest share. Such tiles are made of materials such as vinyl, linoleum, and rubber flooring products. However, the emergence of LVT and Wood Plastic Composite Flooring (WPC) as adaptable flooring options will limit the growth of rubber and linoleum sheet and tile flooring products. The resilient flooring segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the luxury vinyl tile floor covering the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of LVT will facilitate the luxury vinyl tile floor covering market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for luxury vinyl tiles and the booming global construction industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled labor will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with

Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Adore Floors Inc. - The company is involved in offering Naturelle +plus luxury vinyl tile floors which are mostly available in white and grey color with an overall thickness of 3mm applicable for residential and commercial purposes.

The company is involved in offering Naturelle +plus luxury vinyl tile floors which are mostly available in white and grey color with an overall thickness of 3mm applicable for residential and commercial purposes.

ambilt.com - The company is involved in offering a wide range of luxury vinyl tiles such as Mirra, sonata, teccare floating floor among others which vary in size from 2.5 mm to 3 mm perfectly designed for commercial and residential applications.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of luxury vinyl tiles such as Mirra, sonata, teccare floating floor among others which vary in size from 2.5 mm to 3 mm perfectly designed for commercial and residential applications.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of vinyl flooring such as crafted oak luxury vinyl tile bronzed roots, crafted oak luxury vinyl tile essential beige among others which meet low emission standards and don't have adversely affect indoor air quality.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of vinyl flooring such as crafted oak luxury vinyl tile bronzed roots, crafted oak luxury vinyl tile essential beige among others which meet low emission standards and don't have adversely affect indoor air quality.

bintg.com - The company is involved in offering a wide range of flooring solutions such as carpet, carus among others which are specially designed and manufacture wall-to-wall tufted carpet for the residential market having good moisture resistance along with exceptionally durable.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of flooring solutions such as carpet, carus among others which are specially designed and manufacture wall-to-wall tufted carpet for the residential market having good moisture resistance along with exceptionally durable.

decoria.co.kr - The company is involved in offering a wide range of vinyl flooring such as the dry back, acoustic among others which are recyclable materials to contribute to protecting the environment with high-density PU coating available in various colors and designs.

The company is involved in offering a wide range of vinyl flooring such as the dry back, acoustic among others which are recyclable materials to contribute to protecting the environment with high-density PU coating available in various colors and designs. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The floor covering market in China is expected to increase by USD 4.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00%. Download a free sample now!

is expected to increase by USD 4.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.00%. The homeware market has the potential to grow by USD 82.90 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.30%. Download a free sample now!

Luxury Vinyl Tile Floor Covering Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.8 Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adore Floors Inc., American Biltrite Inc., Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Congoleum Corp., Daejin Co. Ltd., Dixie Group Inc., EarthWerks, Forbo Holding AG, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., James Halstead plc, LG Corp., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Parador GmbH, Raskin Industries, Responsive Industries Ltd., Shaw Industries Group Inc., and Tarkett SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Flexible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rigid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Rigid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rigid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Rigid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rigid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adore Floors Inc.

Exhibit 89: Adore Floors Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Adore Floors Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Adore Floors Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 American Biltrite Inc.

Exhibit 92: American Biltrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: American Biltrite Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: American Biltrite Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Exhibit 95: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Armstrong Flooring Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Beaulieu International Group

Exhibit 99: Beaulieu International Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: Beaulieu International Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Beaulieu International Group - Key news



Exhibit 102: Beaulieu International Group - Key offerings

10.7 Congoleum Corp.

Exhibit 103: Congoleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Congoleum Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Congoleum Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Daejin Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Daejin Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Daejin Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Daejin Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Daejin Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 EarthWerks

Exhibit 110: EarthWerks - Overview



Exhibit 111: EarthWerks - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: EarthWerks - Key offerings

10.10 Forbo Holding AG

Exhibit 113: Forbo Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 114: Forbo Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Forbo Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Forbo Holding AG - Segment focus

10.11 Gerflor Group

Exhibit 117: Gerflor Group - Overview



Exhibit 118: Gerflor Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Gerflor Group - Key offerings

10.12 Interface Inc.

Exhibit 120: Interface Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Interface Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Interface Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Interface Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Interface Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio