Luxury Watch Market size to grow by USD 2,910.23 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing influence of fashion trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury watch market size is set to grow by USD 2,910.23 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 1.61%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

Information Services Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Watch Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Burberry Group Plc, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Daniel Wellington AB, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., The Swatch Group Ltd., FESTINA LOTUS SA, and Breitling SA, among others

Segments: End-user (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Luxury watch market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Burberry Group Plc, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Daniel Wellington AB, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., The Swatch Group Ltd., FESTINA LOTUS SA, and Breitling SA

Luxury Watch Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

A major driving factor that is expected to fuel market growth is the growing influence of fashion trends.

Watches have evolved into fashion accessories as a result of changes in consumer attitudes and consumption patterns.

Manufacturers are taking advantage of this trend by offering a variety of products to appeal to all consumer demographics, particularly young people. Most manufacturers also regularly update and grow their product lines.

Young and fashion-conscious consumers are the target market for trendy watches, which is likely to increase and will have a positive impact on the global market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

A major challenge impeding the luxury market growth is the decline in profit margins of vendors and retailers.

The decline is a result of the high cost of raw materials and fierce vendor competition.

To gain a competitive advantage, there is high pressure on retailers to stock luxury goods, such as expensive watches. However, this involves high inventory costs.

Promotional offers from vendors also incur additional costs to retailers. The sales of watches in several top markets, including Asia and the Middle East , are impacted by the rising Swiss franc value, the drop in oil prices, and the unstable market conditions worldwide.

and the , are impacted by the rising Swiss franc value, the drop in oil prices, and the unstable market conditions worldwide. Thus, such factors will pose a major challenge for the global market during the forecast period.

The luxury watch market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Luxury Watch Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury watch market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the luxury watch market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury watch market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury watch market vendors

The luxury handbags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (handbag, backpack, wallet, and others), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ). The high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions is notably driving market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (handbag, backpack, wallet, and others), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions is notably driving market growth. The luxury massage chair market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 724.28 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and distribution channel (offline and online). The health benefits of massage chairs are notably driving the market growth.

Luxury Watch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,910.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Burberry Group Plc, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Daniel Wellington AB, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Le petit fils de L.U. Chopard and Cie SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Movado Group Inc., Patek Philippe SA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., The Swatch Group Ltd., FESTINA LOTUS SA, and Breitling SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

