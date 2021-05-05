Luxury Watch Market to reach USD 1.64 billion through 2024|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 05, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury watch market is set to reach USD1.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The product premiumization and innovation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Luxury Watch Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Men
- Women
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the luxury watch market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Luxury Watch Market size
- Luxury Watch Market trends
- Luxury Watch Market industry analysis
Product premiumization and innovation are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increased availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Luxury Watch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury watch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury watch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury watch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury watch market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
