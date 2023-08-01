Luxury watch platform CHRONEXT builds engaging mobile e-commerce experiences with Storyblok's CMS

Customers spend triple the amount of time on the mobile app than the website

LINZ, Austria, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, was used by luxury watch platform CHRONEXT to help redefine the brand's customer experience through development of an iOS mobile app that enables their marketers and developers to create customized user journeys.

Over the past 10 years, CHRONEXT has dedicated itself to selling, trading, and buying luxury watches worldwide as an e-commerce storefront. When the team realized that their current content system was purely web-based and wouldn't support a mobile app, they began the search for a headless CMS that would enable them to deliver omnichannel user experiences.

They wanted something that is easy to use for developers and marketers, has robust user management features, and serves as a centralized hub for all of their content.

CHRONEXT decided to use Storyblok and was able to build their mobile app prototype in just 7 weeks. Since its launch, app session times have tripled from 2 minutes on their website to 5 minutes on their mobile application.

"Storyblok opened possibilities for our marketing team to easily update product pages, create new campaigns and promotions for different markets, and engage with our customers," said Emanuel Schleussinger, CTO at CHRONEXT.

"Content teams can simply drag, drop, and update specific component pieces that make up a product detail page in our application within seconds, without having to redeploy the application to the App Store. Changes are reflected on user's screens instantly without disrupting their purchase session," said Cameron Crosby, Team Lead of Website & Digital Innovation at CHRONEXT.

"CHRONEXT is a great example of a brand that understands the omnichannel benefits and possibilities of a headless CMS and uses that knowledge to build better customer experiences. They now have a centralized content hub that can grow with them as they expand," said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok.

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok's headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any service or technology.

Marketing teams can create and scale content experiences independently using a visual editing interface, collaborative tools, and custom publishing workflows. Additionally, businesses can improve digital experiences everywhere with best-in-class performance, personalization, and optimized, omnichannel storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Oatly, Deliveroo, and 160,000+ other developers and marketers use Storyblok to create better content experiences that are faster, more secure, and built to scale.

