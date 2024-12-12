Luxury watch trading platform VIVER launches global trading service, makes leap into global vertical commerce platform

- VIVER surpasses cumulative sales of KRW 100 billion, 16,000 registered products, and launches global transaction services based on experience with domestic business growth

- Global transaction services, support for English and foreign currencies, introduction of locally optimized payment services such as PayPal and Alipay, FedEx contract for global express delivery, and 100% compensation for loss and damages

- Plans to gradually expand language support and add new transaction types, such as sales by members residing abroad and transactions across different overseas regions

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C2C (consumer to consumer) luxury watch trading platform VIVER has announced on the 2nd (Monday) that it has launched the Cross Border Trading service to support free transactions both domestically and internationally.

VIVER Inc, a subsidiary of Dunamu, operates the luxury watch trading platform VIVER, which is breaking new grounds in physical assets-based markets by harnessing cutting-edge technology and industry expertise.

The VIVER platform has shown continuous growth since its launch in 2022, with growth this year more than three times higher than the previous year. The platform has surpassed KRW 100 billion in cumulative transactions in luxury watches alone, establishing itself as the leading platform in the industry within just two years of its launch. Currently, there are more than 16,000 registered sales applications on VIVER, with more than 80% of sales completed swiftly after registration and inspection, resulting in high satisfaction for both sellers and buyers.

Leveraging this experience with domestic business growth, VIVER has launched its Cross Border Trading service to meet the needs of members looking to safely purchase luxury watches from overseas. Currently, the platform offers English support for various items, including product introductions, 'VIVER Magazine,' and market indexes, which were previously available only in Korean. Prices can also be displayed in foreign currencies such as USD, with support for global payment methods such as PayPal and Alipay, as well as local payment methods. In particular, by partnering with FedEx for global express shipping, it will be possible to deliver not only to major luxury watch consumer countries and regions such as the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Europe, but also to the homes of overseas buyers in all countries supported by FedEx, including Australia and countries throughout Asia and the Middle East. In the case of loss or damages, 100% compensation will be provided, in accordance with the company's domestic shipping policy. Furthermore, the company plans to gradually expand support for additional languages, sales by members residing overseas, and various types of transactions across different regions abroad.

VIVER CEO Moon Je-youn stated, "We have launched the Cross Border Trading service based on our confidence in the successful growth of our domestic business," and added, "In the long term, we plan to expand our business model to key overseas regions based on our successful domestic model, with the aim of growing into a global vertical commerce platform surpassing (The) 1916 Company in the U.S. and Chrono 24 in Europe within five years."

VIVER offers a variety of services, including the VIVER Index, a price graph that collects domestic and international transaction information. It also provides precise appraisals, diagnosis, and warranties by the industry's top watch experts, a premium secure delivery service covering product pickup to delivery, and 'VIVER Magazine,' which contains the hidden stories of high-end watches. Recently, the company has introduced a function that presents appraisal results in video format to enhance the trust and purchase decisions more convenient. Other services reflecting customer needs have also been launched, such as the Appraisal (General/Premium) service, Free Storage service, and Trade-In service.

