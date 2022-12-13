Luxury yacht market: Growth opportunities led by Alexander Marine International and Azimut Benetti SpA Worldwide Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury yacht market size is forecasted to increase by 366 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 11.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in recreational tourism, digital marketing, increasing social media use, and the increase in the HNWI population.

Technavio categorizes the global luxury yacht market as a part of the marine market, which covers revenue generated by the companies providing goods and passenger maritime transportation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Yacht Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alexander Marine International, Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Gruppo Fipa Srl, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (sail yachts and motor yachts), application (commercial and private), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Sail yachts:

The sail yachts segment grew gradually by 195 thousand units million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. In this segment, the absence of a large engine, increased automation employed in production, and the introduction of fiberglass hulls will keep the prices of luxury sail yachts lower than luxury motor yachts. In addition, these types of yachts feature all possible modern conveniences, such as ACs, television, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, computer-controlled electric winches for controlling the sails, and a reliable power-generating system. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the luxury yacht market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the luxury yacht market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the luxury yacht market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the luxury yacht market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury yacht market vendors

Luxury yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.26% Market growth 2023-2027 366 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.98 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Alexander Marine International, Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Gruppo Fipa Srl, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Perini Navi Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global luxury yacht market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global luxury yacht market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Sail yachts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sail yachts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Motor yachts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Motor yachts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Application (thousand units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alexander Marine International

Exhibit 108: Alexander Marine International - Overview



Exhibit 109: Alexander Marine International - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Alexander Marine International - Key offerings

12.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

Exhibit 111: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 112: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings

12.5 Christensen Shipyards LLC

Exhibit 114: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Overview



Exhibit 115: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Damen Shipyards Group

Exhibit 117: Damen Shipyards Group - Overview



Exhibit 118: Damen Shipyards Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Damen Shipyards Group - Key news



Exhibit 120: Damen Shipyards Group - Key offerings

12.7 Feadship Holland BV

Exhibit 121: Feadship Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 122: Feadship Holland BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Feadship Holland BV - Key offerings

12.8 FERRETTI SpA

Exhibit 124: FERRETTI SpA - Overview



Exhibit 125: FERRETTI SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: FERRETTI SpA - Key offerings

12.9 Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH

Exhibit 127: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 128: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Exhibit 130: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Overview



Exhibit 131: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key news



Exhibit 133: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key offerings

12.11 Horizon Yacht USA

Exhibit 134: Horizon Yacht USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 135: Horizon Yacht USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 136: Horizon Yacht USA - Key offerings

12.12 Oceanco SAM

Exhibit 137: Oceanco SAM - Overview



Exhibit 138: Oceanco SAM - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Oceanco SAM - Key offerings

12.13 Overmarine Group Spa

Exhibit 140: Overmarine Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 141: Overmarine Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Overmarine Group Spa - Key offerings

12.14 Palmer Johnson

Exhibit 143: Palmer Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 144: Palmer Johnson - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Palmer Johnson - Key offerings

12.15 Palumbo Group Spa

Exhibit 146: Palumbo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 147: Palumbo Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Palumbo Group Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Viking Yacht Co.

Exhibit 149: Viking Yacht Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Viking Yacht Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Viking Yacht Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Westport Yachts

Exhibit 152: Westport Yachts - Overview



Exhibit 153: Westport Yachts - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Westport Yachts - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

