Luxury Yacht Market to Record 7.84% YoY Growth, Alexander Marine Co. Ltd. and Azimut Benetti Spa Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury yacht market size is expected to grow by 327.00 units from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The luxury yacht market is fragmented. and the vendors are using organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025

Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025: Scope

The luxury yacht market report covers the following areas:

Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025: Vendor Offerings

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti Spa, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Ferretti Spa, Fincantieri Spa, OVERMARINE GROUP Spa, Palumbo group Spa, and San Lorenzo Spa are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Alexander Marine Co. Ltd. - The company offers luxury yachts through the MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments.

The company offers luxury yachts through the MEGAYACHTS and MOTORYACHTS product segments. Azimut Benetti Spa - The company offers luxury yachts through the Azimut Yachts brand.

The company offers luxury yachts through the Azimut Yachts brand. Christensen Shipyards LLC - The company offers luxury yachts under the Hull series.

The company offers luxury yachts under the Hull series. Damen Shipyards Group - The company offers superyachts by Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

The company offers superyachts by Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS. Feadship Holland BV - The company has a wide range of yachts such as Lonian, Project 1007, Sherpa, and Valoria.

This report provides a list of key vendors, the latest developments, and their strategies. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The increase in recreational tourism is driving market growth. Tourism is a significant contributor to the employment, economic growth, and social development of various countries. Commercial yacht operators or fleet operators are a significant part of the tourism business. Countries such as Greece, Spain, France, and Italy are also popular destinations for leasing luxury yachts. The global tourism industry is witnessing significant growth in Southeast Asia owing to the rise in the number of tourists from developing countries such as China and India. Thus, increasing tourism and recreational activities are expected to drive the global luxury yacht market during the forecast period.

The high cost of operations is challenging the luxury yacht market growth. Motor luxury yachts have facilities such as ACs, TVs, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, and autopilot. A reliable power-generating system is needed to power these systems. These yachts use gasoline or diesel-powered internal combustion engine ICEs and have high fuel requirements. Therefore, the high operational costs challenge the global luxury yacht market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Motor Yachts



Sail Yachts

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Luxury Yacht Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury yacht market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury yacht market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury yacht market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury yacht market vendors

Related Reports

Container Leasing Market by Container Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The container leasing market share is expected to increase by 22.22 million teu from 2020 to 2025.

Marine Loading Arms Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The marine loading arms market share is expected to increase by USD 20.91 million from 2020 to 2025.

Luxury Yacht Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 327.00 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.84 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Italy, The Netherlands, Germany, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti Spa, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Ferretti Spa, Fincantieri Spa, OVERMARINE GROUP Spa, Palumbo group Spa, and San Lorenzo Spa Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Motor yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 18: Motor yachts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Sail yachts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 20: Sail yachts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (units)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Alexander Marine International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Azimut Benetti SpA

Exhibit 46: Azimut Benetti SpA - Overview



Exhibit 47: Azimut Benetti SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Azimut Benetti SpA - Key offerings

10.5 Brunswick Corp.

Exhibit 49: Brunswick Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Brunswick Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 51:Brunswick Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Brunswick Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Brunswick Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Christensen Shipyards LLC

Exhibit 54: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Overview



Exhibit 55: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Christensen Shipyards LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Damen Shipyards Group NV

10.8 Feadship Holland BV

Exhibit 61: Feadship Holland BV - Overview



Exhibit 62: Feadship Holland BV - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Feadship Holland BV - Key offerings

10.9 FERRETTI SpA

Exhibit 64: FERRETTI SpA - Overview



Exhibit 65: FERRETTI SpA - Product and service



Exhibit 66:FERRETTI SpA - Key news



Exhibit 67: FERRETTI SpA - Key offerings

10.10 Heesen Yachts Sales BV

Exhibit 68: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Product and service



Exhibit 70:Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key news



Exhibit 71: Heesen Yachts Sales BV - Key offerings

10.11 Overmarine Group Spa

Exhibit 72: Overmarine Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 73: Overmarine Group Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Overmarine Group Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Palumbo Group Spa

Exhibit 75: Palumbo Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 76: Palumbo Group Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Palumbo Group Spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/luxury-yachtmarket

SOURCE Technavio