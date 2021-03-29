LuxuryProperty.com and Sports World Magazine Form Exclusive Marketing Partnership

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What common thread binds the names of Lionel Messi, Ryan Babel and Alvaro Morata? All three are globally renowned football superstars, and each of them has graced the cover of Sports World Magazine, a publication catering specifically to the sporting elite. And if any of them should seek a new home in one of the world's most dynamic cities, they will find another common point of connection - LuxuryProperty.com, known as Dubai's luxury brokerage, and Sports World Magazine's exclusive real estate partner in the Middle East.

Sports World Magazine has appointed LuxuryProperty.com as its exclusive Middle East real estate partner

This partnership creates a direct line between champion athletes and Dubai luxury real estate, providing them with a dedicated property resource in the region. Celebrities in the world of sport and entertainment often see Dubai as a destination of choice due to its gorgeous weather, beautiful beaches, and lavish lifestyle, with a fantastic selection of mansions, villas and penthouses to choose from. More than that, Dubai offers a safe haven - it is one of the most secure cities in the world, and one that has handled the COVID-19 pandemic far better than most. There are no taxes (aside from a minimal VAT on non-essential commodities), and the city's excellent infrastructure makes it a perfect place to set down roots.

For LuxuryProperty.com, 2021 is already a stellar year. Earlier this month, the firm sold Dubai's most expensive villa for over USD 30 million, shattering a six-year record and underscoring the strength of the super prime home market. Riccardo Scala, Head of Luxury Sales and Leasing for LuxuryProperty.com, was the agent responsible for the deal, and is also the man who helped bring the partnership with Sports World to fruition.

"This is a perfect union," says Riccardo, himself an ex-professional footballer. "We have the incredible opportunity to present Dubai's finest homes to the best athletes across the world, and to work with them to find their ideal residence."

Andrew Davidson, Managing Director of Sports World Magazine, voices a similar sentiment. "We are very excited to have LuxuryProperty.com as our international real estate partner. The Middle East, and especially Dubai, is a key market for our exclusive clientele. As such, we wanted to work with an award-winning brand that is best in class, and internationally recognised as a purveyor of world-class advisory."

About LuxuryProperty.com:

LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai's Luxury Brokerage, listing over $6 billion of on and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services to a global spectrum of clients, with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.

LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.

For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com

For more information or details, please contact:

Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.com

T: +971 4 563 5906 | M: +971 52 713 4803

E: [email protected]

Related Images

swm-and-lp-com-partnership.png

SWM and LP.com Partnership

Sports World Magazine has appointed LuxuryProperty.com as its exclusive Middle East real estate partner

SOURCE LuxuryProperty.com