LUXY Takes Travelers Beyond Ride-Hailing for a Better Trip to the Airport

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LUXY Technologies, Inc. makes its official debut, building upon ride-hailing companies' success to create a better airport travel experience. Leveraging its growing network of curated local and regional premium car service providers and proprietary booking technology, LUXY™ uniquely matches riders with available black car "empty leg" inventory – providing discounted rates and a stress-free airport travel experience to travelers nationwide.

LUXY offers an easy app-based booking and tracking experience – similar to popular ride-hailing applications – but sets the bar higher. Unlike the major ride-hailing apps that rely on part-time drivers and personal vehicles, every LUXY ride is driven by a licensed professional in a newer, safety-inspected premium Sedan or SUV ensuring a reliable, comfortable, and safe journey to and from airports nationwide. Travelers can conveniently receive quotes and book rides via the LUXY website, the free LUXY Ride mobile app for iPhone/iPad and Android, or by calling LUXY's 24/7 live customer representatives.

Travelers are rewarded for planning ahead with LUXY's Clear View™ Pricing, a unique system that guarantees optimal rates at the time of booking. All prices and fees are built into the upfront quote, and prices are consistently 30% lower than premium ride-hailing rates, especially on longer routes. LUXY makes it convenient for travelers to schedule and manage their trip using the booking method they're most comfortable with: via the app, website or phone.

"The reality in this industry is that more than 80% of all black car rides to/from the airport are returning empty. LUXY is determined to fix this imbalance so that drivers, car service companies and travelers greatly benefit from efficient and affordable airport rides," said LUXY CEO Joe Salemme. "LUXY aspires to do for the car transportation industry what Priceline did for airlines and hotels – optimize unused inventory," he added.

With its proprietary technology, LUXY is breathing new life into the premium car transportation industry, bringing local and regional professional car service companies into the 21st century and adjusting their offerings to be on par with major ride-hailing companies.

"While ride-hailing companies pioneered convenience through the seamless integration of transportation and technology, we are improving upon this foundation to eliminate their shortcomings related to airport transfers. By filling empty premium car inventory, LUXY has combined an innovative booking platform to connect customers with untapped premium car inventory offering a better service experience for less money," said Bill Van Wyck, President and CTO of LUXY.

About LUXY™

LUXY is the new, smart way to get to and from airports, nationwide. Travelers can rely on a reliable, premium experience through LUXYs expanding network of professional drivers and services. With LUXY, customers are now assured of a safe reliable ride to deliver them to the airport in style and comfort, as well as the benefit of special low prices every day. Every LUXY ride is supported by our cutting-edge technology and 24/7 live customer care team, ensuring a stress-free ride, every time. Users can book all the rides they need through LUXY's easy-to-use-app, at LUXYride.com, or by calling 833.GET.LUXY. Learn more at luxyride.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

