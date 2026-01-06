Luya Unveils the World's First AI-Powered Microgreens Nutrition System at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luya Tech Inc., a Princeton-based AI technology company, today unveiled the world's first AI-powered microgreens nutrition system at CES 2026, introducing a new way for households to grow fresh, highly nutritious microgreens effortlessly at home.

A child harvesting fresh, nutrient-dense microgreens grown by Luya?s AI-powered home system.

Luya is purpose-built for microgreens — one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. While traditional indoor gardens focus on growing plants, Luya focuses on growing nutrition. Using AI, cameras, and environmental sensors, the system continuously monitors plant growth and automatically adjusts light, temperature, humidity, and nutrient delivery in real time, increasing nutrient density by 30 to 50 percent compared to conventional home growing methods.

Luya simplifies growing microgreens in the same way coffee capsule machines simplified making espresso. Users simply insert a pre-seeded growing tray, and the system handles everything — from watering and lighting to climate and nutrient control — with no mess, no soil handling, and no gardening expertise required.

Through its mobile app, users can personalize both flavor and nutrition. Whether someone prefers sweeter, milder greens or wants crops rich in iron, antioxidants, or specific nutrients, Luya's AI adapts the growing recipe — fine-tuning light, humidity, temperature, and nutrient formulations for each crop.

"Most people think eating healthy means eating more vegetables, but what really matters is nutrient density," said Chunjun（Francisco) Wang, Founder and CEO of Luya Tech Inc. "Luya turns the home into a personal nutrition factory — using AI to grow food that is not only fresh, but customized for taste and optimized for health."

Luya pairs its hardware platform with a subscription service that delivers pre-seeded growing trays and liquid nutrient solutions directly to customers every month. This ensures consistent results while eliminating the need for users to touch soil, handle seeds, or manage complex growing steps.

At CES 2026, Luya is showcasing its full system at Booth 62039 in Eureka Park (Venetian Expo, Hall G), where attendees can see live growing units and experience how AI-powered cultivation brings precision nutrition into the home.

For more information, visit https://luyaxyz.com or scan the QR code at the Luya CES booth to apply for early trials.

CONTACT: Chunjun Wang, [email protected], 4159964799

SOURCE Luya Tech Inc.