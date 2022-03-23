Luz Caraballo's new book "Coquí y sus amigos" is a delightfully illustrated story that depicts the wonder of showing love and making friends
Recent release "Coquí y sus amigos" from Page Publishing author Luz Caraballo embarks on a lovely adventure with a small frog as his tiny exterior didn't hinder him from singing his heart out and connecting to the other frogs.
Luz Caraballo, a writer who has worked for more than forty years in different fields for the defense of children, has completed her new book "Coquí y sus amigos": a wonderful tale that follows Coquí, a tiny frog from an island in Puerto Rico, as he befriends this one big and strong frog whom everyone is scared of.
NORTH BERGEN, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraballo shares, "Coquí is a small frog with a big heart. Muni is a tough frog that needs a friend. Learn how both of them learn to look past what they see to find the best in each other."
Published by Page Publishing, Luz Caraballo's meaningful piece shows the beauty of true friendship and looking at others for who they are, not just from their outer appearance.
It teaches the young readers to see everyone equally, be friendly, and well-mannered—just like the way Coquí was to Muni!
