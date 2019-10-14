Luzak Design Reimagines Street Fashion With Impending Clothing and Signature Brand Launch: LA Inspired Streetwear

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzak Design (www.luzakdesign.com) recently announced the upcoming debut of both its brand and inaugural clothing line, slated for November. Based on the creative work of young breakout designer Wade Luzak, the initial line is propelled by the wave of street fashion currently dominating the largest fashion houses and magazines of New York, Paris and Milan. Luzak drew inspiration for his initial offering from the multicultural streets of LA — fusing youth and modernity with function and style. After the unveiling, Luzak's line will be available at (www.luzakdesign.com).

Wade Luzak, founder of Luzak Design, discussing design elements of his first collection.

"In addition to high quality construction, the concept and clothes themselves are incredibly unique — approaching the art of fashion in a singular way," said Luzak. "I've created an entirely new product, something that appeals exclusively to a younger demographic, or those with a youthful aesthetic. High fashion isn't reserved solely for older folks — young people appreciate couture as well. But that doesn't necessarily mean one-of-a-kind pieces that can only be purchased in an exclusive studio during, say, Paris Fashion Week. High fashion can be functional — it can be commercial. And that is the backbone of Luzak Design: high-functioning commercial fashion that gives the wearer the most literal sense of self-expression."

Luzak Design: Youthful Designs From a Young Designer

Only 18 years old, Wade Luzak has already lived a life completely steeped in fashion lore and education. Growing up in New York City, Luzak observed the suave yet relentless training grounds of NYC fashion, learning the basics of design at a young age. He later moved to LA, where the streets themselves became his muse, offering up sleek sartorial secrets that he incorporated into each piece of his clothing.

"I created Luzak Design to demonstrate to the world that young adults with determination can accomplish whatever they set their minds to," said Luzak. "My brand hopes to inspire people of all ages to pursue what they are truly most passionate about."

Luzak Design: Fresh LA Street Fashion

Street fashion is organic in nature, and its origins stem from the merging of fashion, utility and urban modernity. Luzak acknowledges a creative debt to various artists, such as designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection. As the founder of his own fashion house, one that elevated street fashion to a high art form, Abloh's artistic contributions to the industry helped inspire Luzak to blaze his own path, beginning with simplistic street wear.

"All of the clothes for Luzak Design are manufactured right here in LA. The line takes great inspiration and impetus from 19th and 20th century artists as well, like painters Piet Mondrian and J.M.W. Turner. I've incorporated abstractions into the pieces, but I've also evoked emotion through the use of color. The whole is a culmination of multiple art stylings, an amalgamation of the past and the present to deliver a prescient vision for the future. And it's fun. I want people to have fun in the clothing they wear. As far as I'm concerned, I'm not focusing on creating clothes for today, I look to dress the thinkers and achievers of tomorrow. Our clothing and styling speak volumes about who we are. So now, I'm the author of a new aesthetic, one that has never been utilized in fashion before. I want my clothes to speak to the world — and I know people are going to love what my clothes have to say."

Luzak Design is currently working on the debut, as well as its next offering: a line inspired by the beauty of the Bahamas. A portion of those proceeds will go to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

