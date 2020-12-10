Luzcerlis Pérez Fuentes's new book El Éxito En la Mirada de un Desconocido, an account that unveils the essence of hard work and discipline in achieving goals in life

Luzcerlis Pérez Fuentes said this about her book: " El Éxito En la Mirada de un Desconocido is a book that represents the determination of a normal family to fulfill their dreams, where the author combines and relates success with equalities of the inner being such as thoughts, discipline, motivation, passion, decisions, sacrifice, overcome fear, perseverance, and among other qualities, which allow us to give a concept not only technical but also reality—as real as the daily lives of people who work tirelessly to build and achieve their planned goals, the same ones that by far effort, discipline, and other factors like those listed in this book have done it.

The equalities of success that are mentioned in this book will allow the reader through a true story to understand that applying them in his life will be an easier task than you think. The first thing is to make the decision to get started, to work constantly and tirelessly to develop the plan, and finally, which is the key point; never give up until dreams come true."

Published by Page Publishing, Luzcerlis Pérez Fuentes's new book El Éxito En la Mirada de un Desconocido will provide the readers with the necessary wisdom and knowledge on how they can fulfill their aspirations and find contentment in life.

Consumers who wish to understand the practical, noteworthy tenets to accomplish great things in life can purchase El Éxito En la Mirada de un Desconocido in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

