TORONTO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzita N. Kennedy, CPA, CA is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as Managing Partner at PulvermacherKennedy & Associates.

A management and consulting firm located in Toronto, Canada, PulvermacherKennedy & Associates (PKA) has a proven track record of 45 years in providing business and personal advisory, and executive coaching services, in order to enhance organization, team and personal performance. PKA also works on projects to enhance corporate strategy, implement transformational change and strategic initiatives, succession planning and implementation, and developing stronger executive teams. To every assignment PKA brings specialized expertise and a collaborative working style. The combination makes PKA effective and easy to work with. Clients have the peace of mind of knowing that their counsel comes from years of practical experience and best practices. Although PKA has developed a number of unique approaches and tools, PKA is not bound by any single methodology or way of working. This Firm understands that every individual and each organization is unique and so always customize the approach to working with individuals, teams and organizations. PKA is bound by their clients' priorities, and determined to see them succeed. The vast majority of PKA's work is derived from recommendations by previous clients, as well as existing clients who deploy members of their team on a variety of organization development projects.



With over seventeen years of experience in the field of Consulting, Kennedy has become a credible name in the industry. Former Partner in KPMG's Advisory Practice, Kennedy has had extensive public accounting experience working as an advisor to multi-national insurance companies, REITs, real estate development companies, and financial institutions. Now in her role as Managing Partner of PKA, Kennedy applies her consulting skills in the areas of succession planning and implementation, strategy facilitation, business transformation and executive coaching.



Early in her career, Kennedy attained her Master's Degree in Accounting and Business Management from the University of Durban-Natal located in South Africa. Prior to that, Kennedy was a partner and COO in the family business for several years which contributed to her development and formation as a business person. Kennedy is also passionate about giving back and spent two years in Mozambique volunteering her time to import goods to meet local needs, translating international media content from Portuguese to English and vice versa, and also teaching foreigners how to read and write Portuguese.



In an effort to further enhance her professional development and her desire to be a community pillar, Kennedy is an elite member of several organizations where she serves as a member on the Foundation Board of the Rotary Club of Toronto, and is also Chair of the Research & Appeals Committee that recommends grant proposals from charities in Downtown Toronto to the Foundation Board for approval. Kennedy also serves on the Board of Youth Employment Services, and is also the Audit Committee Chair of this not-for-profit.



When she is not working, Kennedy enjoys yoga, cycling, going to art museums and attending theatre, and is an avid wine and coffee connoisseur.



