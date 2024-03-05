LV Distribution and Pacific Income Advisers (PIA) Unite in Strategic Partnership to Expand U.S. Taxable Fixed Income Strategies Reach

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LV Distribution, a global firm specializing in third-party asset management distribution, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Pacific Income Advisers (PIA), an independent, employee-owned investment advisory firm managing approximately $2 billion (as of 12/31/2023) for institutional and private clients. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for LV Distribution, as it advances towards broadening its offerings and providing U.S. taxable fixed income strategies to clients.

Since its inception in 1986, Pacific Income Advisers has managed fixed income strategies with a disciplined, fundamental investment approach. LV Distribution is excited to join forces with PIA to offer Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Family Offices and other Financial Intermediaries access to PIA's U.S. Taxable Bond strategies (Core, Core Plus and High Yield), Small Cap Equity strategies and customized investment solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pacific Income Advisers, a distinguished firm with a rich legacy of expertise in income strategies," said Edward Soltys, Head of LV Distribution. "This collaboration further solidifies LV Distribution's commitment to delivering top-tier U.S. taxable fixed income solutions and enhancing our clients' financial success."

LV Distribution's extensive distribution network and profound understanding of the financial services industry, combined with Pacific Income Advisers' disciplined investment approach, create a potent alliance poised to meet the diverse income needs of RIAs and Family Offices. Through this partnership, LV Distribution will offer a U.S. Taxable Bond Boutique & High Yield Specialist with strategies designed to deliver consistent, long-term results for investors.

"At Pacific Income Advisers, we are excited about the opportunity to work with LV Distribution and expand our reach to a wider audience", said Lloyd McAdams, President at Pacific Income Advisers. "LV Distribution's strong presence in the third-party asset management space aligns perfectly with our values, and together, we are committed to providing exceptional income strategies and value to our clients."

About LV Distribution:

LV Distribution, a subsidiary of LarrainVial, is a distinguished entity specializing in third-party asset management distribution. With a steadfast focus on delivering outstanding financial solutions, LV Distribution aims to forge strategic partnerships and provide clients with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities. LV Distribution, LLC is an affiliate of LarrainVial Securities US LLC - a member of FINRA & SIPC. For further information: https://www.lvdistributionllc.com/

About Pacific Income Advisers (PIA):

Pacific Income Advisers is an independent, employee-owned investment advisory firm managing approximately $2 billion for institutional and private clients worldwide. Since 1986, PIA has been managing income strategies with a disciplined, fundamental investment approach, with an emphasis on delivering risk-adjusted value to its clients.

