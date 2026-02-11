LV8 LAUNCHES PAID MEDIA PRACTICE, APPOINTS IAN HISCOCK AS HEAD OF PAID MEDIA STRATEGY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LV8, the full-service digital marketing agency specializing in unique social media strategies and digital marketing founded by Griffin Haddrill & Gabby Gamad, today announced the official launch of its paid media practice, expanding the agency's full-service capabilities across performance marketing, growth strategy, and audience acquisition. In tandem with the launch, LV8 has appointed Ian Hiscock as Head of Paid Media Strategy to lead the new offering.

LV8's paid media practice formalizes and scales a capability the agency has already been delivering across client campaigns, bringing together creative strategy, media buying, and performance optimization to drive measurable results. The new service offering includes paid social, programmatic media, creator amplification, new customer funnel strategy, and full-funnel performance measurement, designed to convert everyday viewers into devoted fans and customers.

"At LV8, we focus on building authentic connections between brands and their audiences, but today that also means building systems that drive deeper performance," said Haddrill, Founder and CEO of LV8. "Paid media has always been part of how we help brands convert audiences to customers. This launch is about formalizing that practice, investing in specialized leadership, and scaling what's already working."

Hiscock is a digital advertising leader with over a decade of experience at the intersection of marketing, live events, and entertainment. He has built his career growing brands through a deep understanding of the digital landscape, audience behavior, and performance-driven strategy.

Prior to joining LV8, Hiscock founded Noteworthy HQ, a boutique advertising agency serving a diverse roster of festivals, record labels, and artist management teams nationwide. He also brings a complete understanding of the live event space from his long-standing role as Talent Buyer at V2 Presents, where he was involved in booking, marketing, and operations for hundreds of major concerts and festivals.

"Watching LV8 from the outside, they are the best at disrupting and breaking internet trends. By pairing performance marketing, we can supercharge those online moments into conversion." Said Hiscock. "LV8 sits at a rare intersection of creative strategy and performance. Because I've spent my career moving audiences to take action, I'm excited to apply those principles across the LV8 client suite."

LV8 has worked with thousands of influencers across more than 30 countries, supporting campaigns across entertainment, lifestyle, sports, tech, and emerging brands. The agency's paid media practice builds on this foundation, giving clients a more integrated growth engine that connects storytelling, creators, and performance media into a single strategy.

With the launch of its paid media practice, LV8 continues to evolve from a social-first agency into a full-stack growth partner, helping brands stay relevant, test boldly, and scale through performance marketing.

For more information, visit LV8 at https://www.lv8.co/

About LV8

Based in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, LV8 is a social and growth marketing agency specializing in creative strategy, influencer marketing, content creation, stunts and activations, and performance-driven paid media. LV8 crafts compelling narratives and bespoke growth strategies designed to convert everyday viewers into devoted fans and customers. Through a commitment to storytelling, testing, and measurable performance, LV8 is redefining how brands connect with audiences in the modern digital landscape. For more information please visit https://lv8.co/

