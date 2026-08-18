LVC, LTCP, and Management Establish Partnership to Recapitalize and Support Strategic Growth Initiatives of a Value Added Warehousing & Distribution Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), based in New Orleans, and Lake Ten Capital Partners ("LTCP"), based in West Palm Beach, are pleased to announce their partnership with the management team of Customized Distributions Services ("CDS" or "the Company") to recapitalize the Company and provide growth capital to fund strategic initiatives.

Headquartered in Wharton, NJ, with additional locations in NJ, PA, GA, MO and CA, CDS is a contract third-party logistics company that operates ~2 million square feet of high quality and food grade facilities. The Company provides value-added services and customized solutions that support a broad array of its customers' warehousing, inventory management, distribution and fulfillment needs.

Founded in 1996, CDS has experienced significant growth over the past three decades and now operates dedicated and multi-client facilities coast-to-coast. Many of the Company's customer relationships span several decades and a wide variety of end markets with a particular expertise in the food & beverage and consumer durables industries.

Adalberto "Alberto" Guerra, President & CEO of CDS, commented, "Our team of long-tenured executives, managers and employees is thrilled to be partnering with LVC and LTCP. In addition to their industry experience and strategic resources, LVC's partnership first mentality and LTCP's established relationship with the Company made them the ideal partners for our next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service possible to our customers while also expanding our footprint and capabilities together."

"It has been clear since our first meeting with them that the management team at CDS has a keen focus on operating high-quality facilities, offering value-added services, and putting customers first. In addition, their strategic footprint and deep relationships within core end markets made CDS the optimal choice as our newest platform in the VAWD space," commented Scott McWilliams, LVC's Transportation & Logistics Operating Partner. "CDS has a bright future ahead and I am excited to be working with the entire team."

"In conjunction with Lake Ten Capital, LongueVue Capital is thrilled to announce its partnership with Alberto and the rest of the CDS team," added Ray Jeandron, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital. "The tenure and breadth of CDS's management team and customer relationships as well as the demonstrable ability to execute at both a regional and national level within unique industries are testaments to the Company's leadership and culture. LVC is pleased to welcome CDS to the LVC family as our eighth T&L platform investment to date."

"LTCP is very happy to be making its inaugural platform investment in CDS alongside LVC," said Paul Psak, Managing Partner at Lake Ten Capital Partners. "The dedication and quality of the leadership team at CDS is second to none. We look forward to collectively providing strategic and financial resources to support the expansion of their geographic footprint and service offerings to an even broader set of high-caliber customers and growing end markets. We'd like to thank the teams at CDS and LVC for their work and partnership, and particularly CDS COO Joe Leccesse for introducing us to the Company."

CDS Chief Operating Officer Joe Leccesse, Chief Financial Officer Elise Adams, and VP of Human Resources Ben Mera worked alongside Alberto Guerra on the transaction. LVC Vice President Brennon Brignac and Senior Associate Hutton Johnston worked alongside Scott McWilliams, Ray Jeandron, and Paul Psak on the transaction. LVC legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP, LTCP legal counsel was provided by Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and CDS legal counsel was provided by McCarter & English, LLP. Bank United provided senior debt financing for the transaction.

To learn more about CDS and the Company's services, please visit www.cdslogistics.com.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

To learn more about Lake Ten Capital Partners, please visit www.laketen.com.

To learn more about LongueVue Capital, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

SOURCE LongueVue Capital