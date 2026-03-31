LongueVue Capital Leads Investment in Apex Dental Laboratory Group in Partnership with Swaney Group Capital

NEW ORLEANS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, announced a strategic investment in Apex Dental Laboratory Group ("Apex" or the "Company"), a leading dental laboratory platform serving dental practices across the United States. Swaney Group Capital ("SGC"), a Tampa-based private equity firm, partnered with LVC to consummate the transaction.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Waco, Texas, Apex operates a national network of 16 dental laboratories across 12 states and employs approximately 400 team members. The Company is rooted in exceptional customer service and innovation with a 100% U.S. manufactured end-to-end offering that includes crowns, bridges, full arches, dentures, veneers, aligners, surgical guides, implants, and products for complex dental restorations. Paired with a differentiated portfolio of proprietary brands—including Kinder Krowns® (which introduced the first 3D printed pediatric crown to the market in 2024), Snap-On Smile®, Lumineers®, and SurgicalGuides.com—Apex offers a cutting-edge portfolio to customers driving strong loyalty and positioning the platform nationally across cosmetic, pediatric, and surgical dental categories.

"We are excited to add Apex to our expanding healthcare portfolio," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital and Head of Healthcare. "Dental laboratories play a critical role in enabling high-quality care and improving patient outcomes. Apex's commitment to innovation, domestic manufacturing, and service excellence aligns well with our strategy of partnering with healthcare businesses that deliver meaningful value to both patients and providers."

"Apex has built a strong reputation for innovative high-quality products with a growing digital presence, exceptional service, and a culture centered around supporting dentists and their patients," said Austin Rees, Partner at LongueVue Capital. "Along with SGC, we are excited to partner Apex's highly respected management team with our dedicated Operating Partner, Bill Braun, who has a tremendous track record within the dental lab space."

Swaney Group Capital and Bill Braun will both be working alongside LVC and management to execute Apex's value creation plan.

"As both investors and operators, our team is designed to work shoulder-to-shoulder with management teams to drive sustainable performance improvement," said Paul Swaney, Managing Partner at Swaney Group Capital. "Apex is a compelling platform with significant opportunity to scale, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, drive efficiency through operational excellence and continued investments in technology and talent and enhance its reputable high-touch service model."

Bill Braun, a highly experienced dental laboratory executive, will serve as LVC's Operating Partner and Executive Chairman. Mr. Braun previously served as CEO and President of DDS Lab, one of the largest national dental laboratory platforms in the United States, and brings deep industry expertise in digital workflows, operational transformation, and commercial execution.

"Apex has assembled a strong foundation for growth with a talented team," said Bill Braun. "I look forward to partnering with management, LVC, and Swaney Group Capital to elevate the value proposition to our customers, accelerate growth, and further strengthen Apex's position as a leading national dental laboratory platform."

"We are thrilled to partner with LVC and SGC as Apex enters its next phase of growth. LVC and SGC are the ideal partners to help us achieve our long-term vision given their deep experience in healthcare manufacturing, collaborative, partnership-oriented approach, and strong track record of operational value creation," said Kay Hayden, Apex Co-Founder and President. "We look forward to working together to build on Apex's momentum and further strengthen our customer experience and brand reputation as we execute on our strategic plan."

LVC Vice President Baker Saslow, Senior Associate Hutton Johnston, and Associate Brennan Louviere worked alongside Operating Partner Bill Braun and Partner Austin Rees on the transaction.

Abacus Finance provided senior debt financing. Norton Rose Fulbright LLP served as legal counsel to LVC. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company served as the financial advisor and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal advisor to Apex.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $800 million of committed capital spanning five funds coupled with 150+ years of combined operating and investing experience, LVC is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

About Swaney Group Capital

Swaney Group Capital is a veteran-owned private equity firm focused on investing in and operating U.S.-based manufacturing and industrial businesses, with deep expertise in healthcare manufacturing. Operational excellence is central to Swaney Group Capital's investment strategy, leveraging a proven operating model to drive sustainable performance improvement alongside management teams.

To learn more about Swaney Group Capital, please visit www.swaneygroup.com.

About Apex Dental Laboratory Group

Apex Dental Laboratory Group is a national dental laboratory platform providing high-quality restorative, cosmetic, pediatric, and surgical dental solutions to dental practices across the United States. Apex is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about Apex Dental Laboratory Group, please visit www.apexlabgroup.com.

For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com.

SOURCE LongueVue Capital