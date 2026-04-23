LVL UP EXPO, Las Vegas's Gaming and Anime Convention, Brings Netflix Devil May Cry Activation and Bang Zoom! Studios Voice Acting Auditions

Three-day gaming, anime, and pop culture convention returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center April 24 through 26 with an exclusive Devil May Cry fan activation and live voice acting auditions open to all experience levels.

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LVL UP EXPO, the annual Las Vegas gaming, anime, and pop culture convention, returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall from April 24 through April 26, 2026, delivering an immersive weekend of entertainment, industry access, and fan-driven opportunity. As one of the first major fan conventions of the season, LVL UP EXPO drew more than 144,000 attendees in 2025 and unites gaming, anime, cosplay, and pop culture into a single high-energy experience. This year's show features a major collaboration with Netflix, bringing an exclusive Devil May Cry activation to the floor, alongside a rare opportunity for aspiring voice actors to audition live with Bang Zoom! Studios.

In partnership with Netflix, LVL UP EXPO will debut the Netflix Broadcast Center, a fully immersive fan activation set within the world of Devil May Cry. Animated by Studio Mir and led by showrunner Adi Shankar, the streaming series' second season premieres May 12, 2026, and centers on the long-awaited confrontation between Dante and his estranged twin brother Vergil as conflict erupts between the human and demon realms. With the official Devil May Cry Season 2 trailer now live and fans already picking sides between Team Dante and Team Vergil, the Netflix Broadcast Center gives LVL UP EXPO attendees their first interactive encounter with the series ahead of its global release. Season 1 holds a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and excitement continues to build around the returning voice cast, which includes Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady. The Netflix Broadcast Center stands as a centerpiece experience exclusive to LVL UP EXPO attendees. Team Dante. Team Vergil. One way ticket to Hell. See you at LVL UP EXPO.

Also featured at this year's event, Bang Zoom! Studios will host its renowned open voice acting auditions on the show floor. With over three decades in anime dubbing and audio post-production, Bang Zoom! has helped define the English-language anime experience, with voiceover credits including Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, along with award-winning work on productions such as Amazon's Lost in Oz. Its presence at LVL UP EXPO offers a rare opportunity for fans and aspiring voice actors to engage directly with industry professionals.

Open to participants of all backgrounds and experience levels, the voice acting auditions require no prior credits, representation, or formal training. Attendees will perform live using real anime dub material, gaining firsthand insight into the professional casting call process. Select participants will be invited to callbacks, culminating in one winner receiving exclusive prizes, including a trip to Burbank and a professional recording session at Bang Zoom! Studios headquarters. The open audition format reflects the studio's long-standing commitment to discovering new voice acting talent and supporting the next generation of voiceover performers.

Voice acting auditions will take place in Las Vegas on the show floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Event Details

LVL UP EXPO | April 24th - 26th, 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall

3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tickets & More Information - www.LVLUPEXPO.com

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Press / Media

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About LVL UP EXPO

LVL UP EXPO is a three-day gaming, anime, and pop culture convention in Las Vegas that unites fans of all backgrounds to celebrate creativity, passion, and community that blends the worlds of esports, tournaments, cosplay, art, and live entertainment into one immersive experience.

SOURCE LVL UP EXPO