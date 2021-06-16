LVMH and Google Cloud Create Strategic Partnership for AI and Cloud-Based Innovation

PARIS and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LVMH and Google Cloud announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and develop new cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Both companies will join forces to empower LVMH's Maisons—the company's individual luxury brands—to create new, personalized customer experiences that foster long-term growth. The partnership combines both companies' creativity, assets, technological capabilities, thirst for innovation and recognized positions in their respective markets.

The collaboration between LVMH and Google Cloud will assist Maisons' human talent by providing new AI and machine learning (ML) technologies that not only will improve business operations by enhancing demand forecasting and inventory optimization, but also will elevate customer experiences through personalization—while meeting LVMH's strictest privacy and security requirements.

As AI will increasingly touch every part of the value chain at LVMH, from product development to supply chain, to the interfaces with employees, partners, and customers, LVMH will leverage Google Cloud's cutting-edge cloud technology and world-class AI/ML tools to enable the development of new business use cases at scale, addressing the highest standards of Maisons' customers.

LVMH will also get Google Cloud's support in enhancing its culture of innovation, including the creation of dedicated, inclusive upskilling and certification programs for Maisons' teams. In addition, both companies will explore co-innovation opportunities and launch a Data and AI Academy in Paris to accelerate their expertise and innovation in these fields.

As part of the partnership, LVMH will also use Google Cloud to modernize components of its IT infrastructure, fostering the agility, security, cost efficiency and performance at scale required to support its business ambitions.

"This new, unprecedented and significant partnership with Google Cloud is the reflection of our high ambitions in this area. By combining our best-in-class approaches in our respective industries, it will take us a step forward in the use of data and AI. For us, privacy, personalization, and luxury are synonymous, and that will always remain true. The new opportunities offered to our customers are exactly what our talented teams are working for at LVMH: a unique and unforgettable experience," said Toni Belloni, Group Managing Director, LVMH.

"We are proud to be entering into such an innovative and extensive partnership with LVMH to power its innovation through cloud technology and AI capacities. Together, we can help drive the future of customer experience in the luxury industry," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

About LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations' ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

